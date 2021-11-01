Brazil: police kill 25 robber gang members

Twenty-five people suspected of being members of a gang specializing in bank robberies were killed on Sunday in Brazil during a law enforcement operation.

The operation, in which the military police took part, was organized in the commune of Varginha, in the state of Minas Gerais, in the south-east of the country. Security forces broke into two farms where “members of a criminal organization” were preparing to attack several bank branches in the city, a source told AFP.

In one of the properties, the exchanges of fire with the police left “18 dead” and the assault of the second building left seven dead, detailed the source, specifying that there were no victims among the law enforcement.

A large quantity of weapons (rifles, grenades, ammunition …), bulletproof vests and several stolen vehicles were seized during the operation.





Numerous and highly organized bank attacks

Several thefts using the same mode of action as that planned by the criminal gang have taken place in recent years in Brazil: careful planning, heavy weapons and operations targeting medium-sized cities, ensuring both significant loot in bank vaults and an easier flight than in large metropolises.

In August, heavily armed robbers spread terror in the city center of Araçatuba, a city of 200,000 inhabitants of the state of Sao Paulo, by using drones, explosives and by positioning hostages on the roofs of their cars. to use them as human shields, an attack that left three dead.