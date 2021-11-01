Brazil: police operation against organized crime kills 25





The intervention was radical. Brazilian police killed twenty-five people, suspected of being members of a gang specializing in bank robberies, this Sunday in the state of Minas Gerais, in southeastern Brazil, said a police source. “There are 25 criminals who died and there are no injuries”, said this source from the Federal Traffic Police. The police operation, organized jointly with the military police, took place in Varginha commune. Security forces broke into two farms where the “members of a criminal organization specializing in robberies of banks and ATMs” were preparing to attack several bank branches in the small town.

In one of the properties, the shootout with the police resulted in “18 dead” and the assault on the second building left seven dead, detailed the police source, specifying that there were no victims among the police. A large quantity of weapons (rifles, grenades, ammunition), bulletproof vests and stolen vehicles were seized during this intervention.

Already last August, heavily armed robbers sowed terror in the city center of Araçatuba, a city of 200,000 inhabitants of the state of Sao Paulo, by using drones, explosives and again by positioning hostages on the roof. of their cars to protect their escape. An attack that left three people dead. Other thefts have taken place in Brazil in recent years. The modes of action are similar: careful planning, heavy weapons and men targeting medium-sized towns guaranteeing both significant loot in bank vaults, but also an easier escape than in large metropolises.



