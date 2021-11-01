By the way, why is Meta called Meta?

To talk about the parent company of Facebook, we must now say Meta. But where does this name come from, and why did Mark Zuckerberg choose it?

The global company Facebook no longer exists: it is now called Meta, and includes all applications and companies such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger or even Oculus – whose brand also disappears to take the name of Meta.

” Meta’s primary goal will be to create the metaverse and help people connect, find their communities and grow businesses. “, Is it written in the blog post introducing the new name, published on October 28.

The metaverse is the great project of Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook and now CEO of Meta: he intends to hire 10,000 new people over five years to develop this concept of a virtual world, an internet of the future in which we should evolve through 3D avatars, using augmented reality.

Development will probably be long and expensive, and the company will have to work hard to get rid of a somewhat old-fashioned image of the “virtual future” that it let shine through during its presentation.

Whether the metaverse works or not, the name of Meta is unlikely to change anytime soon: the group has changed its name on all social networks as well as on the stock market, where its acronym will be MVRS (for metaverse) on behalf of the 1st December 2021. But what does it really mean?

What does Meta mean?

In a short gif presenting this new brand, Facebook’s parent company shows how Meta is supposed to “encompass” all of the group’s other properties, like Instagram or WhatsApp.

“Meta” is a prefix that comes from the Greek: it can mean several things like going beyond, higher or greater. It is also a term used to characterize something that encompasses something similar, such as self-reference (a metal book is a book about a book, for example, Wikipedia tells us).





In pop culture, the term “meta” is sometimes used in this sense (when a series uses private jokes for example, we can speak of meta references), but also to define a work that is aware of being a work (the series Community played a lot on this concept).

Facebook already had the Meta brand

It should be noted that the name Meta actually belonged to the multinational already through the founding of Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chang, The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. It was already planned that the organization in “ transfers ownership to Facebook “. So it should not have been very complicated for Facebook (well, the former Facebook) to recover the brand.

Some Meta news – “Meta” used to be a brand owned by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan’s philanthropy. Meta, for unrelated reasons, is sunsetting. And so Facebook and CZI “entered an agreement to transfer those brand assets to Facebook.” Full news. pic.twitter.com/v4zMxCdyao – Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) October 28, 2021

