Cac 40: accumulation below the historic high before new records, Index trading strategy

It is becoming almost too long to describe the risk environment in which the European indices and in particular the Cac 40 evolve, and yet it is relatively resilient. Shortages of components that affect different sectors, soaring energy prices, inflation at its highest for decades in several European countries, the upcoming slowdown in ECB asset purchases, Chinese risk still present with the very wobbly situation of ‘Evergrande and other real estate developers… And, despite this, despite the exposure of Cac 40 stocks to these international risks, the trend is holding up, and it is rather a good sign.

In recent months, we have been describing the need for the Cac 40 to consolidate after the big 2020-2021 rally that took place against the backdrop of the reopening of the global economy, because many sectors within the stock market index are were too quickly recovered in relation to the real economic recovery, this was particularly the case for the tourism-leisure and automotive sectors, whose stock market recovery had been meteoric. We can now see that both have entered a consolidation phase a few months ago and have therefore managed to keep almost intact all the gains generated during the increase.

This is very good news because, in the case of the automotive sector, the pressures remain high with the shortage of components and the transition to cleaner models. Despite announcements from manufacturers in recent weeks about the number of vehicles that could not be produced this year due to lack of components, the stock market sector index has barely budged and remains resilient to the bad news.

Luxury rebound

Same observation with regard to the tourism-leisure sector: despite epidemic outbreaks of Covid which persist in certain countries at the global level, the sector does not show a backlash and manages to consolidate in the high zone and therefore to keep its gains. The resilience of the Cac 40 depends in part on that of these sectors. Another which has recovered despite a sensitive economic and epidemic situation in China is that of luxury. It largely corrected when tensions started to emerge around real estate builders and the economic downturn after the recovery phase. But while the situation there remains sensitive, the luxury sector has rebounded on the stock market. As have been done by some Chinese equity indices, which have managed to extricate themselves from low points in recent weeks. Has the sum of all the fears about China (regulatory turnaround, real estate, economic slowdown) already been “priced” by the markets? In any case, the European sectors exposed to China on the stock market have stabilized and are resisting rather well.

It is also worth remembering that the sentiment indices, in the services sector but also in that of industry in the euro zone, are holding up well and continue to evolve in historically high territory. This reinforces the feeling that the appetite for consumption is there, but that it is above all constrained by supply problems. So if the supply problems gradually dissipate …





The question of inflation and energy prices

The market also seems to be betting that, even if we are entering a colder period conducive to the transmission of Covid, the enormous progress made on the vaccination front should prevent the emergence of a strong wave saturating hospitals and blocking the economy.

There remains the question of inflation and energy prices: central bankers recognize that the inflation phase will last longer than what was initially expected. This continues to pose the threat to the markets of a faster than expected monetary tightening. This is what we see on both sides of the Atlantic. In the United States, future fed funds put the probability of a rate hike at 70% as early as June, while the tapering hasn’t even started yet! If this scenario were correct, it would mean an “express tapering” followed by a rate hike immediately thereafter.

This scenario seems less shared by the equity markets, the indices continuing to evolve at high levels, however after a soft spot linked to this surge in energy prices and the risks in China.

But, in recent days, we have observed an easing of energy prices: downturn in gas in Europe, very pronounced decline in coal prices in China and oil which remains at high levels but which has stopped growing. Note also the drop in maritime transport prices, via the Baltic Dry Index.

There is therefore only a visible easing on the front of shortages and congestion of container ships for the markets to be fully reassured.

Oblique support at 6,400 points

Sentiment therefore remains positive with regard to the Cac 40 in the medium term. The strong corrective risk still seems unlikely. The time it will take to resolve the problems of congestion at the global level is still counted in months, which can continue to maintain the Cac 40 in a “consolidating” zone below the historic peak for some time yet. But the Cac 40 seems to be evolving in an accumulation zone before breaking the historic peak and continuing to grow. The minor corrective risks still present should normally be contained by the slant support, currently at 6,400 points, and if however we do foray below this level in the event of more intense stress, the old 2020 high towards 6,100 points should contain the bearish assaults. Intermediate troughs therefore seem to be more opportunities to position themselves for a further upward acceleration, rather than areas of trend threat.



