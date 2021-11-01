Cac 40: The CAC 40 is back above 6,900 points and again close to its historic record

(BFM Bourse) – Investors do not shy away from their enthusiasm – encouraged by the solid quarterly publications as well as the records recorded on Friday on Wall Street – and bring the star index of the Parisian market to more than 6,900 points on Monday.

Will fall, will not fall? The historic highs reached by the main barometer of the Paris Stock Exchange on September 4, 2000 in session (6,944.77 points) and at closing (6,922.33 points at closing) are again threatened on Monday. Investors are keeping their enthusiasm from last week (+ 1.14% on a weekly basis and nearly 5% increase in October) caused by a particularly convincing round of quarterly publications, which allows the star index of the Parisian market to once again cross the symbolic threshold of 6,900 points, only exceeded on August 13 this year – and in September 2000 before. However, let us recall here that the CAC 40 GR (for “gross return”, that is to say reinvested dividends) – which constitutes a much better benchmark of stock market performance – had exceeded in 2007 its peak of September 2000, and evolves today at a level – obviously record- twice that of 2000.

Shortly before 10:30 am, the CAC 40 gained 1.05% to 6,902.21 points, in a volume of transactions not so narrow given this holiday Monday on this holiday of All Saints, of nearly 600 million euros. At nearly 6,901 points earlier in the morning, he even touched his annual record touched in mid-August at 6,913 points.

“The European indices should start the month of November on the rise after the new records for the main US markets. All eyes will however be focused on the Fed meeting on Wednesday where members of the FOMC (the” Federal Open Market Committee “, body responsible for all the operations of the Fed on the market, is the main tool of monetary policy, Editor’s note) should announce the start of” tapering “(reduction of asset redemptions)” explained the deputy director of investments at Mirabaud John Plassard in his morning note.

After a tumultuous session and despite the disappointments on the accounts of Apple and Amazon, the three main New York indices have in fact completed the past week at new historic highs on Friday on Wall Street. “The important thing to remember is the resilience of the market, which suggests to me that the trend is still intact,” said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston. “The results continue to fall this week, but a large part of the game is already over (…) The 80% of the companies in the broad US S & P500 index that have published their results so far have exceeded expectations”, notes Ipek Ozkardeskaya, analyst at Swissquote.





Despite the uncertainties about the surge in inflation (with a further acceleration in consumer prices observed last week in the euro zone), the disruptions in the global supply chain and the weakening of the economic recovery, particularly in Europe. Atlantic, operators therefore remain resolutely optimistic on Monday.

Banks and Sanofi pull the CAC



The banking compartment is benefiting from the sharp rebound in bond yields, which reached all-time highs in the euro zone after the announcement of higher than expected inflation, market players estimating that the ECB will have to raise its rates from 2022 against the soaring prices. Values ​​in the sector thus posted among the best performances of the flagship index in mid-morning (+ 2.9% for Société Générale, + 2.8% for BNP Paribas, + 1.6% for Crédit Agricole). Supported by a positive note from HSBC, Sanofi also gained 1.8%. Among the flagships of the rating, only Worldline is – again – in the red around 10:50 am, dropping an additional 1.6% after plunging more than 20% over the past week. Renault (+ 3.4%) and Stellantis (+ 1.4%) are doing better than resisting the publication of sales figures for the French automotive sector, which fell 30.7% overall in October year on year , the first city posting even the largest increase in ACC at this stage of the session.

On the rest of the rating, Air France-KLM, which had already progressed on Friday after its results, gained another 3.7% around 11 a.m., while investors returned to DBV Technologies (+ 8.6%) while SEB (- 4%) suffered some profit taking.

In the energy chapter, the prices of the main world crude oil references are again well oriented on Monday morning after having paused last week – the prices of barrels of Brent and WTI had respectively ended a series of seven and nine weeks consecutive increases against a background of persistent market imbalance. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, a barrel of North Sea Brent recovered 1% to 84.5 dollars, while that of West Texas Intermediate advanced 0.6% to 84 dollars. Finally, on Forex, the single currency is trying to bounce back after having sagged significantly on Friday against the greenback (+ 0.10% to 1.1565 dollars).

Quentin Soubranne – © 2021 BFM Bourse