Call of Duty 2022: Modern Warfare II would feature a single player character system | Xbox one

Since the revelation of its supposed title, the next Call of Duty still crystallizes a little more the attention of gamers. An opus that could give you a lot of cold sweats, or even freeze your blood according to a rumor partially validated by VGC.

It will be necessary to have the heart well hung

Throughout its evolution, Call of Duty has always strived to offer a realistic single-player campaign by taking up key moments in history. A habit from which the 2022 episode should not depart to a much greater degree.

According to the latest rumors raised by the account RalphsValve and some parts of which VGC has been able to verify, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (if that is its name), would offer a much more mature single player campaign than those we have been able to experience through previous opus.

This is about a “bloody and relentless” storyline that would draw its inspiration from films like Traffic, Sicario and No Country for Old Men.

According to ralphsvalve’s Twitter post, this information echoes other revelations that VGC has shared in recent weeks that the story of Modern Warfare II would focus on a fight by the Colombian drug cartels.





Infinity Ward’s rumored 2022 title, ‘Modern Warfare II’: Campaign details, Weapon dynamics, Facets of Gore and AI, New ‘Moral System’, SP Systems and more; pic.twitter.com/0oAWEVO9sx – Ralph (@RalphsValve) October 28, 2021

Choices That Will Affect Your Mind and Your Morals

No doubt to make this new episode even more immersive, ralphsvalve also specifies that the player will be subject to a kind of “moral gauge” which will evolve throughout the adventure depending on the decisions you make.

In addition, it is specified that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II should offer extremely gory and realistic cutscenes, so much so that your enemies will still try to fight after losing a limb or more soberly to stop a hemorrhage before resuming the assault.

Each action will cause your character to react. The leaker describes for example a very particular scene: “During an ambush sequence where your patrol vehicle is attacked by hostile fire, the character you play is visibly shaken: difficulty inserting the magazine, hands shaking …”

Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II take the Call of Duty franchise to new heights? We only ask to believe it.

