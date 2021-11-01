Call of Duty 2022: New elements on the possible Modern Warfare 2 have appeared!

It has been several weeks since instants of rumors indicate that Infinity Ward would be at work on Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, direct sequel to the opus released in 2019. But today, VGC relays new rumors.

Previous rumors suggest that the Call of Duty that will take over from Vanguard will invite players to go confront the drug cartels in Colombia, would be called quite simply Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and that it will be released in 2022. According to the Twitter user named RalphSlave and whose words were “partially verified” by VGC, this new opus of the license would propose a much more mature tone, with a “bloody and relentless” story, inspired by films such as Sicario, Traffic and No Country for Old Men.

The players would be faced with very harsh scenes and gores, and that opponents will pressure their own injuries to try to get out of it. But above all, the title integrate a morality gauge, similar to that of Red Dead Redemption. It would evolve according to the acts committed during the campaign, and would have an impact on the unfolding of the story. In addition, the notion of stress could be significant, the informant indicating that:





During high intensity phases, your character will react accordingly. Throughout an ambush sequence where your patrol vehicle is attacked by hostile fire, the character you play will be shaken, and it will show: difficulty inserting the magazine, trembling hands …

Obviously, all this is to be taken with big tweezers. The title has been talking about him for several weeks, especially through VGC, but Activision hasn’t announced anything yet. The only sure thing at the moment is the release of Call of Duty Vanguard on November 5, 2021.

