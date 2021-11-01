Call of Duty Vanguard: A launch without a main quest for Zombies mode? Activision explains

At the origin of three of the last four Call of Duty, the development studio Treyarch is not idle for the accounts of Activision. While the Sledgehammer teams are preparing to launch Call of Duty: Vanguard at the end of the week, on November 5 to be precise, Treyarch tells us more about the Zombies mode, which the studio is in charge of.

Call of Duty and the zombies, it’s a great love story that began, thanks to Treyarch, in the shutter World at war released in 2008. Since then, there are no less than six of the last seven iterations of Call of Duty which have this famous multiplayer mode. Lately, the Zombies mode which will, of course, be part of Call of Duty: Vanguard was illustrated in a first trailer which allowed us to discover the first aspects, on the sidelines of the game’s release.

Nevertheless, it seems that Zombies mode of Call of Duty: Vanguard is not completely complete according to Treyarch’s comments on the development studio blog. And for good reason, Treyarch, who has been hard at work on the license for a decade, must face a time constraint, due to the short delays between each Call of Duty game, which prevents him from delivering the entire Zombies mode. by the weekend.

Zombies prefer Christmas to Halloween

Thus, Treyarch explains to us in his blog post that the main Zombies mode quest which, generally, defines the mode narrative for each opus will not be released at the same time as Call of Duty: Vanguard. Indeed, it will be necessary to wait for it at least a month after the launch of the game because, for the moment, Treyarch has given neither a precise date nor a potential release window for the main quest.





The only element available that could give an idea of ​​its launch is to look for on the side of December 2 since this date coincides with the launch of the ” new content and new features »For Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard. In addition to the time constraint, Treyarch explains that the launch of the main quest will be done at the same time as “ the arrival of an unexpected ally after season 1 Which begins on December 2.

To be patient, the studio declares that players will have something to wait for thanks to ” surprising elements ” who ” will set the stage for the next main quest “. We can also visualize the addition of content intended for ” next chapter of Dark Aether On the roadmap posted by Activision on the official Call of Duty website.

