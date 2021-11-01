Canada wants to give vaccines, 117,671 dead in France … update on the coronavirus

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic in France and around the world.

The situation in France

According to figures from Public Health France released on Saturday, October 30, 2021, 7,360 new cases of Covid-19 were identified in 24 hours, for a total of 7,160,548 confirmed cases since the start of the epidemic. The test positivity rate is 1.9%. The number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients stands at 6,524 (-710 in 24 hours), including 1,039 in intensive care units. In 24 hours, 22 people died from the virus in hospital. The total death toll stands at 117,671 dead since the start of the epidemic, including 90,788 in hospital.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 51,173,481 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 76.4% of the total population) and 50,034,734 people now have a complete vaccination schedule (i.e. 74.6% of the total population).

The situation in the world

Canada pledges to donate 200 million doses by the end of 2022. The Canadian government pledged at the G20 summit on Saturday to offer millions of doses of additional vaccines to poor countries to fight the Covid-19 pandemic on a global scale. Of this number, 10 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine will be delivered “quickly” to developing countries, an “immediate” commitment that the Canadian government says it is making.





Xi and Putin call for mutual recognition of vaccines. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin pleaded Saturday at the G20 summit for mutual recognition of the various anti-Covid vaccines available, in particular between countries that are members of the group of 20 major industrialized countries, including China and Russia.

Angela Merkel worried about the rise in cases. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was “worried” about the resurgence of the pandemic in Germany, warning against “a certain recklessness”. While defending the lack of vaccination obligation in force in the country, she said she was “very saddened” that “two to three million Germans over the age of 60 are still not vaccinated”.

In Jordan, expatriates risk deportation if they are not vaccinated. Jordanian authorities have warned that they will expel, from mid-December, any expatriate worker who has not been administered two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Balance sheet

The pandemic has killed at least 4,979,103 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources Friday in the middle of the day.

The United States is the most bereaved country with 745,678 dead, followed by Brazil (607,694), India (457,191), Mexico (287,631) and Russia (236,220).

These figures are based on the daily official balance sheets for each country, excluding upward revisions made a posteriori by some statistical agencies. By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.

