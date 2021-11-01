Canceled in 2020 due to Covid-19, the Day of the Dead parade is making a comeback

Mexicans rediscover their tradition to remember the deceased. Thousands of people, many in disguise, took part in the Day of the Dead parade in downtown Mexico on Sunday, a protest that was suspended last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the intense sun, Mexicans and foreign tourists were made up as skulls or terrifying figures, many wearing colorful costumes, adorned with flowers and macabre accessories. This festival, registered in the intangible cultural heritage of humanity by Unesco, is generally celebrated from October 31 to November 2.





“Last year I wanted to come, but it was canceled. Now we have seized the opportunity, ”said Yadira Altamirano, 38, a Mexican who has lived since childhood in California, United States. Dressed in a black dress with flower prints and make-up in “Catrina”, the cadaveric representation of a lady from Mexican high society at the end of the 19th century, Altamirano is an enthusiastic participant in the Day of the Dead tradition: ” I am the only one in my family who still sets up her altar, her offering, and we always have dinner on November 2 at midnight ”.

Caregivers in the spotlight

The parade started from the Zocalo, the main square of the capital, where the local Secretary of Tourism, Paola Félix, dedicated the event to medical staff on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic, as well as to those who died. of Covid-19. Mexico, with 126 million inhabitants, is the fourth country hardest hit by the coronavirus, with 288,276 deaths, including 39,851 in Mexico City. The celebration of the Day of the Dead was made possible this year as the vaccination process reached 83% of Mexican adults.

On this occasion, the famous Tolsa Square in Mexico City pays tribute this year to the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic. A “memorial-offering” was inaugurated Friday at the initiative of the Mexican authorities in this square located in the historic center of the city. To the colorful side of the traditional Day of the Dead altars with which Mexicans remember their deceased loved ones, with their bright flowers, their small skeletons and their offerings, meets the tragic sobriety of the black wall with its hundreds of small white hearts in metal, flowers and photos.