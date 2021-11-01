Carrefour aims for carbon neutrality in 2040

The Carrefour group intends to achieve carbon neutrality in 2040, by reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by that date, he announced in a statement on Sunday.

“There will remain a portion of residual emissions that the Carrefour group undertakes to offset each year, from 2040,” a spokesperson told AFP.

To achieve this objective, which will only concern the group and not its suppliers, the distributor intends by 2030 to reduce its emissions by 50% compared to 2019, in particular by using 100% renewable electricity at that date, and reduce its total energy consumption of 27.5%.

The group specifies that in 2020, “electricity consumption represented 58% of (its) emissions” of greenhouse gases.





Finally, with regard to refrigerants, which account for 34% of its greenhouse gas emissions, Carrefour wants to reduce these by 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2040, by using new facilities.

These new commitments go further than those made in 2020, when the group set itself the ambition of reducing its emissions by 30% by 2030 and by 55% by 2040, still compared to 2019. A l At the time, these commitments had been validated by the reference consortium “Science Based Targets initiative” (SBTi) as “compatible with the maintenance of the increase in the temperature of the planet below 2 ° C in 2100”.

The new objective of carbon neutrality is “aligned with the 1.5 degree scenario of SBTi”, specifies Carrefour.

The G20 countries, meeting in Rome, agreed on Sunday on a goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, on the eve of the opening of COP26 in Glasgow.