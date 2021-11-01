Carrefour, Valneva, EDF, Unibail, Coca-Cola, Moderna, Ryanair …

Senior Analyst 374 Follow on A great lover of gold, frightened by petroleum questions, enthusiastic about rare metals and unconditional in copper, Jordan Dufee is unsurprisingly the commodities specialist on ZoneBourse.

Expert in our technical and fundamental investment processes, a true Swiss army knife of the team, he puts his vast financial culture at your disposal.

Every morning, the Zonebourse team collects and synthesizes key information about listed companies around the world, in order to have the main news at the start of the stock market day. The content includes a part on France and the other on the main international markets, in particular American companies and those of large European markets (United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain) and Asia-Pacific. In France

Advertisement New car registrations in France fell 30.71% year on year in October.

Carrefour intends to achieve carbon neutrality in 2040.

According to Le Figaro, EDF lost 400 million euros by speculating on the energy markets in early October.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield signs a partnership with Axa IM Alts for the construction of the Tour Triangle in Paris

Valneva fully exercises the over-allotment option associated with its capital increase.

Claranova finalizes the buyout of minority interests in the Avanquest division.

DBV Technologies Announces Presentation for American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

Coil, Tivoly and HF Company have disclosed their accounts. In the world Advertisement Coca-Cola takes full control of the BodyArmor sports drink group for $ 5.6 billion.

Telecom Italia is convening its board of directors at the request of Vivendi.

The FDA has yet to give the green light to the Moderna vaccine for adolescents.

Ryanair cuts its loss in the first half of 2022 and plans to exit the London Stock Exchange.

OMV is considering a split to separate its energy and chemicals business.

DKSH Holding acquires the Chinese Right Base Chemicals. Main results publications. Public Storage, NXP Semiconductors, Simon Property Group, ColoPlast, Ryanair … Readings and Videos Zonebourse.com 2021