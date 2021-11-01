Cécile (Love is in the meadow) in a relationship with Franck? She reacts to the insistent rumor …

While in the last episodes of Love is in the meadow Franck resolved, not without regret, to let go Cecile for whom he nevertheless fell in love with him, viewers are convinced that all is not over between them. Moreover, it is rumored that the 46-year-old sylviculturist and market gardener and the pretty 43-year-old employee in a sensory analysis laboratory are today as a couple. But, although very active on social networks to debrief their adventure on M6, they are however careful not to confirm or deny. Sunday, October 31, 2021, Cécile nevertheless wished to recall that appearances are sometimes deceptive …





“‘Come on tell us you’re with Franck otherwise you wouldn’t be smiling!‘So there, bad clue with me because I always try to smile“, she replied to the speculation through an Instagram post. And to confide on the painful ordeals she went through as proof:”In the most difficult stages of my life, this smile cost me a lot of energy, even if it no longer appeared in my eyes. But keeping it allowed me to have smiles in return that were priceless! When my grandfather was at the end of his life I picked up on myself before I got into the house and cried when I got out. But in between I brought him my smile and even sometimes I managed to make him laugh. We shared strong and important moments! So my smile is part of me … On the other hand, when I lose it, be careful that the cup is full“, she warned to conclude.

