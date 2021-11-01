Celine Dion paralyzed, at worst, new revelations on her state of health

Unable to move, Celine Dion has no choice. The illness forces her to end her career indefinitely. What’s going on ?

SOS Celine Dion in distress!

For two years, artists have had the impression of moving on a roller coaster. Because of the pandemic, they no longer have any landmarks and are struggling to get back to touring. Even while filming shows like The Voice, a draconian health protocol is being put in place. Let’s not talk about Koh Lanta where a team of deputies stood ready to intervene at the slightest positive PCR test. But the one who knows the most difficulties is Celine Dion.

After promising that 2022 would be a year full of emotions, Celine Dion issues a press release that demolishes the hopes of her fans. ” I’m heartbroken by this decision (…) My team and I have been working on our new show for 8 months and not being able to take the stage in November saddens me beyond words. ” Motivated by the idea of ​​seeing her most fervent admirers in Las Vegas, she must face the facts. it’s not for tomorrow. “JI feel terribly bad for letting them down (…) ” While she was already found thin since the death of her mentor, she evokes much deeper concerns than a logistical organization. ” Now, I have to concentrate on my health to get better quickly… I want to get out of it as quickly as possible“.

2022, worse than 2021?

The craziest rumors invade the Web. Objeko make the point. Buckle up, dear reader, we are entering a zone of turbulence. Anxious to play the card of transparency, the staff of the Canadian diva writes a press release constantly to ease tensions. Celine Dion ” suffers from severe and persistent muscle spasms which prevent him from performing on stage. Her medical team continues to assess and treat her. ” Unfortunately, they remain unable to find adequate drugs, it is specified that “The symptoms she feels do not allow her to participate in rehearsals for the new show“. This is the drama! Again, the answer does not suit his admirers. They hope to have the end of this story.





As this case proves, Celine Dion had thought of the smallest details for her return on stage. Alas, all this will remain a dream in his mind and in those who had booked months in advance. Las Vegas, this city that never sleeps, strongly regrets this defection. Indeed, each time it is announced, the rooms fill up at the speed of light. She is already missing …

And here is the drama !

In recent hours, our colleagues from here is throw a paving stone in the pond. According to the confidences of someone close to Celine Dion, “ She can no longer get out of bed, nor move, nor walk. She suffers from pain in her legs and feet which paralyzes her. She is very weak and has lost much weight. ” At the house of Objeko, it’s hard to imagine it with even less kilos on the scale. Already she was not very brave! If it continues like this, she will collapse with loss and crash Saying that recently, she completely denied having eating disorders. This time, things seem clear. Either way, she pulls herself together. Either way, we have to mentally prepare for the worst! Anything but that, please!

In an interview with Paris Match, his eldest Claudette is also clearing things up. Certainly, René-Charles has taken off. But WHAT about the twins Nelson and Eddy? Thanks to her sister Linda, Celine Dion knows they are safe and wanting for nothing. More than ever, we are joining forces with the fans and sending him kind hearted and heartwarming thoughts. Continued on next issue. Next time, we hope with all our souls to bring you better news about the singer. She always proved that she was like a phoenix. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that the doctors will relieve her and the magic to work again. How would we like to see it brighter than ever before!

Thank you to our colleagues at Ici / Paris-Mach



