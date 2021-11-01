Chantal Ladesou very moving: she evokes the death of her son at only 21 years old

In 1996, Chantal Ladesou lost her eldest son in a terrible car accident. Guest of the Extravagantes show on Paris Première on Saturday, November 6, 2021, the comedian has agreed to discuss this drama once again.

If Chantal Ladesou makes millions of spectators laugh, she experienced a real tragedy in 1996. At just 21 years old, her eldest son, Alix, died in a car accident. While she will be a guest of the show Extravagant on Paris Première, it is in an excerpt unveiled by TV-Leisure that the comedian remembered how much the latter’s death had been “a tsunami” and “a huge shock.“She explained thus:”Corn life is stronger and I love life so much that I have surpassed it. But it’s still in me. That is to say, I think about it every day. But the life is there, the family too. I got over this drama, but I can’t stand it.“

In February 2020, it is in the show of The moment of luxury that Chantal Ladesou had said on this subject: “Often people throw me at this and it’s a drama that is always very hot in me. It is always something that is in me and that makes me suffer as soon as we talk about it. At the same time, it is also a way of reviving it. Talking about it, maybe it can help people to whom it has also happened … But it’s true that it’s always very sensitive.“In all transparency, the comedian added:”I was KO I was KO for two years. I started to do theater. Afterwards, I did a hit play. Thanks to that, the actors really came looking for me. Having to make people laugh every night helped me, but it was really hard. The theater helped me. When you hear a whole room laughing and your pain is there, present, it’s this kind of mixture of very strong things (…) It’s been twenty years but just talking about it … It’s still very present.“

Chantal Ladesou has lost two loved ones

Each day that passes, the comedian thinks a lot about his son. In December 2019, she had revealed in the columns of Gala : “There it is, on my shoulder. Like a guardian angel. For all of us.“While she had already lost her mother in a car accident, it is in the columns of Paris Match that Chantal Ladesou explained in 2014: “It was atrocious. I was reliving what I had already experienced at fifteen, with my mother. I couldn’t stop crying. I had no taste for anything and work saved me.“

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge