Chariot Oil & Gas finds buyer and partner for Larache gas

Chariot Oil & Gas, a British offshore Anchovy gas exploration company in Morocco, indicated without revealing the name, to have found a buyer for the field’s gas as well as a partner and signed a memorandum of understanding of cooperation with an international energy group relating to the purchase of the gas that will be produced on the Anchois perimeter, located at off Larache.

“The memorandum of understanding concerns the key terms of the gas withdrawal and the partnership between the parties with regard to the development of anchovy gas under the Lixus permit, off the coast of Morocco,” said Chariot. “The key terms of future gas sales agreements will be around 40 mmscf / d, up to 20 years on a take-or-pay basis, to support development. In addition, an agreed framework process has started to advance discussions between the parties, with a view to signing definitive agreements for the implementation of Anchovy gas development with a targeted Final Investment Decision (“FID”). in 2022 and a first gas in 2024 ”, added Chariot.





Adonis Pouroulis, Interim CEO of Chariot, said, “ Ahead of our highly anticipated Anchovy gas assessment well in December, I am very pleased to announce this Memorandum of Understanding on gas sales and partnership. In addition to the recent high international gas prices, this agreement clearly demonstrates that there is significant demand to support the development of Anchovy gas. This agreement will help accelerate the development of this accretive gas project, for the benefit of all stakeholders. “.

Chariot signed a contract with offshore drilling company Stena Drilling in September. The objective of the drilling program is to unlock the development of the sands discovered by confirming the volumes of gas resources, the quality of the reservoir and the productivity of the well, to provide a future production well for the development of the field, and potentially to ” deepen the well with the aim of establishing a broader resource base for long-term growth. Drilling operations are scheduled to begin in December 2021 and are expected to last up to approximately 40 days.

Chariot previously stated that the Anchovy development concept consists of subsea production wells connected to an subsea manifold, from which an undersea flow pipe and umbilicus connect the field to a onshore central processing, where the gas is processed and then delivered to Maghreb-Europe. gas pipeline via an onshore gas line.