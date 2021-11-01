Charlene of Monaco, this indispensable friend, why is she extending her stay in South Africa?

If Charlene of Monaco delayed her return to the Rock, after being officially isolated for several months because of illness, it would be so that she had not left a friend alone.

The latter would have supported her while the former swimmer was at the bottom of the bucket because of an infection of the ENT sphere following a cosmetic operation on the teeth.

The friend in question is Misuzulu, the new Zulu king who appears alongside him on social networks.

Their complicity is underlined by the magazine France Dimanche. Another man in “his life”.

“Since that day, Charlene of Monaco and Misuzulu would be inseparable, to the point that many wonder at the Rock if the princess does not knowingly extend her stay in South Africa in order to stay as long as possible with the new” chosen one of her heart ” , reports the magazine in its October 29 issue.





“A precious friendship that seems to have become so essential to her that she never wanted to return to Monegasque soil. But at what cost ? And far from her children, can she truly flourish? Only the future will tell us ”.

On the Rock, despite the support of Prince Albert of Monaco, Charlene of Monaco would feel so alone in the principality. She wouldn’t have any friends.

“I have a hard time making friends! My South African temperament and my sense of humor don’t match the people of Monaco, ”she said.

Similar articles