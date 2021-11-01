Child in Halloween costumes kidnapped and killed by man fresh out of prison

While celebrating Halloween with his friends in northern Spain, a 9-year-old boy was kidnapped. Despite the arrival of help, he died. The suspect is a man known for several crimes.

Spain mourns little Alex. On Thursday, October 28, the 9-year-old boy was happy to celebrate Halloween with his friends from the town of Lardero. Disguised as Linda Blair, the little girl of the Exorcist, the child was having fun in a park on the outskirts of this municipality of 11,000 inhabitants when he disappeared. Worried about not seeing him anymore, his friends notified the police. After searching the perimeter for nearly an hour, three men made a terrible discovery, as recounted El Pais : they found Alex, dead, in the arms of a 54-year-old man. Arrested shortly after by the police, he is described by neighbors as a “girl prowler”.

According to them, they invited young girls to accompany him to his home to “feed birds”, as the mother of a 7-year-old girl told us. According to the first elements of the investigation, the arrested man kidnapped the little boy thinking it was a little girl, because of his disguise. He would have offered to come see his dogs, a theory that Alex’s parents find it hard to believe since the boy had a phobia of dogs. According to sources close to the investigation, the body of the boy kidnapped by the suspect did not show any visible injuries and the result of the autopsy is expected in the coming days, but Alex is believed to have died after being suffocated. The man arrested after this horrible tragedy is not unknown in Spain.

The alleged murderer has already been convicted

Incarcerated this Sunday, October 31, Francisco Javier Almeida has been known in police services for over twenty years. In 1993, he was convicted of sexual assault on a minor. Five years later, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of a real estate agent. He had been on parole for the past year. “I read in the newspaper that this man was paroled nineteen months ago. I think in nineteen months the justice could have done something with this individual. Now we have lost Alex, but it could have touched any little girl “, said his uncle Gonzalo Martín. Placed in pre-trial detention, the alleged murderer will be tried.

