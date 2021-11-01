Chinese influencer commits suicide live on an app equivalent to TikTok by drinking poison – her family files a complaint against internet users who urged her to do so

This is a new drama that has occurred on social networks, and which is reported by the Global Times. Influencer Luo Xiao Maomao committed suicide live on Douyin, which is the Chinese equivalent of TikTok. The 25-year-old, also known by the nickname Luoxiaomaomaozi, had repeatedly spoken of her depression.

Right before the drama, she said: “This is probably my last video because I have suffered from depression for a long time.” Before revealing during the live have a bottle containing diluted pesticides.





While some Internet users encouraged her to “drink quickly” the mixture, others tried to prevent it, even threatening to contact the police. A few minutes later, the young woman grabbed the bottle before drinking its contents. Even though she called for help, they were unable to save her.

For those close to Luo Xiao Maomao, the social network is responsible for the drama, claiming that she actually did not want to die. According to them, it was above all a cry for help to also attract the attention of her ex-boyfriend, with whom she did not accept the breakup.

The family has announced that they are suing Internet users who pushed the young woman to end her life by drinking the product.