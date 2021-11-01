Christine Kelly future minister of Eric Zemmour? CNews reporter responds

Close to Eric Zemmour with whom she shared the presentation of a show on CNews, journalist Christine Kelly answered a question from the Parisian asking him if a ministerial post could interest him.

While Eric Zemmour has not yet officially announced himself as a presidential candidate, rumors are rife about who could possibly compose your government. And in its edition of this Sunday, October 31, the newspaper The Parisian took the opportunity to interview Christine Kelly, known to be close to the polemicist, asking him if an official position would be of interest to him.

The journalist of the 24-hour news channel CNews, has directly kick in touch. At the question “If Eric Zemmour was elected and offered you a ministry …”, she replied directly, cutting off the reporter sharply: “It does not interest me, politics. Note it well. Stop asking me this question. I do not care. Me, I am in the commitment of the moment, not in the strategies for tomorrow. I am much more useful with my association. I submitted a report on the reform of support payments for single-parent families to Brigitte Macron, which resulted in an exceptional measure. Even Eric Zemmour congratulated Emmanuel Macron. This is my pride “.

Christine Kelly: “I will vote, but I will never say for whom”

For the moment, the audiovisual host therefore seems to close the door. But the one who shared the set of the show Facing the info with the polemicist from 2019 to last September seems all the same not to be that far from the political circle. Christine Kelly, who further stated that she “will go to vote” without wishing to disclose his intention to vote, was also heard talking about a politician on the phone, expressing himself as follows: “It was exceptional, this speech. Crazy thing. I sent him a message to congratulate him, and he answered me.” So who was she talking about? For the moment, it’s radio silence.

