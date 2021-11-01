Cinema chain AMC Theaters plans to add Shiba Inu (SHIB) as a payment method

Soon the SHIB at AMC Theaters?

AMC Theaters, one of the largest movie theater chains in the United States, updates its technical infrastructure to allow customers to pay in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

But it does not stop there. In a message on Twitter, Adam Aron, CEO of the company, asked if users would be potentially interested in paying in Shiba Inu (SHIB) as well. At the time of publication, 136,000 people have already taken part in the survey, and about 85% of voters chose “Yes”.

AMC Theaters has been increasingly interested in cryptocurrencies in recent months. Recently, its CEO raised the possibility of issuing an AMC Theaters token.

At the beginning of October, the American chain also allowed its customers to buy cryptocurrency gift cards using the BitPay wallet. Finally, Adam Aron even mentioned the creation of commemorative cinema tickets in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Even in Paris the SHIB is emulated

Closer to us, Le Bistrot d’Eleonore et Maxence in Paris recently added SHIB as a means of payment. The main entrance to the restaurant sported “Shiba Inu accepted here” just above the traditional payment options.

Today, Shiba Inu is not only a means of payment and includes for example a decentralized exchange (DEX) called ShibaSwap (BONE). So the total value locked in on ShibaSwap stands at $ 541 million, according to data from Defi Llama.

Shiba Inu overtook Dogecoin to become the ninth largest cryptocurrency on the market in terms of capitalization. Thus, with an estimated capitalization of $ 35 billion, the crypto meme has a higher valuation than Societe Generale.





