Clermont 0-1 OM: the hot ratings of the Olympians – Season

TOPS

Guendouzi

Matteo 7.0 Served by Under, he seems to lose control of the ball, but transmits it perfectly to Dieng, who will not beat Desmas (15th). Warned for contestation in the 24th minute, he launched Under perfectly towards the goal a few seconds later. The real boss of OM tonight. He passed close to a big mistake by offering a ball to 20 meters to Allevinah, but Lopez made up for it. This will not spoil its good part.

Lopez

Pau 7.0 Before the 67th minute of play, he had nothing to do, except ensure the foot with his defenders, without false note. His match started in earnest in the 67th minute with a very important save against Allevinah.

Under

Cengiz 7.0 In the 15th minute of play, he pierces the Clermont defense and shifts Guendouzi who will give Dieng a goal. He found the fault by returning to his right foot in the 25th minute of play, wrapping the leather perfectly in the small net. In the 32nd, he is at the origin, with a nice deviation for Lirola, and at the end after a pass from Konrad, a nice action which would have deserved better. A great first half for the Turk who then died out a bit, to reignite in the 73rd minute with a lost duel against Desmas.

SATISFACTORY

Kamara

Boubacar 6.0 Back in business in front of the defense, we saw him moan a lot, often rightly, but overall succeeding in a decent match, with for example his good ball for Konrad in the 46th minute of play and another even more beautiful for Lirola (73rd). Lots of unsigned fouls on him.

Peres

Luan 6.0 He experienced difficulties in the recovery with, for example, a ball lost in the 21st minute which offered a counter to Clermont, but he recovered by coming back perfectly to Allevinah. Some small errors to be quickly erased from his game. Over the course of the meeting, he gained momentum to make a good copy in the end with some serious interventions and interesting climbs.

Saliba

William 6.0 Very clean in the recovery and hard on the man, the captain of the Marseille defense still made a good copy. However, beware of overconfidence, as in the 54th minute, when he loses the ball against the Clermont pressing and narrowly escapes a second yellow card. Nice defensive returns for the rest.

WAY

Lirola

Pol 5.5 Positioned in a role like Valentin Rongier, defending in the line of 4 behind, but attacking higher (without us really understanding his exact role tonight), we will have seen him everywhere, but without great consistency. He brilliantly pushes the ball on the occasion of Under in the 73rd minute. The entry of the Payet-Milik duo will give him a more stable position on the right wing.

Payet

Dimitri 5.5 Entered to play for a good half hour, he took the keys to the game from the first moments with two good assists for Milik and Under. He will find a nice cross in the 73rd minute for Milik, who will touch the crossbar.



Gerson

Santos da silva 5.0 He took a good 20 minutes to start his match, but then we saw him involved in the construction and in the duels. His game remains average but at least there was will and involvement.

Milik

Arkadiusz 5.0 The Pole replaced Dieng in the 57th minute. In the 73rd minute, Milik will place a header on the crossbar on a good cross from Payet. He still tries his luck in the 77th minute, but his strike is blocked.

Gueye

Pope Not rated He made his entry for the last ten minutes and came to position himself alone in front of the defense.

Henrique

Luis Not rated Came in the last seconds of the game.

DISAPPOINTING

Balerdi

Leonardo 4.5 Absent from the starting lineup since the match in Lille on October 3, he will not have released the greatest serenity, losing a few hot balls, fortunately without consequence. At the end of the match, he touches the ball with his hand but, thanks to the new arbitration rule, there will be no penalty.

From La Fuente

Konrad 4.5 Destabilizing, but really too infrequently for the opponent. Still, he did some top-level dribbling. In the 46th minute, he was found in the depth, but he did not hit hard enough, off-center at 15 meters. Substituted in the 57th minute.

Dieng

Bamba 4.5 It is he who will have the first big opportunity of the meeting, on a perfect pass from Guendouzi in the area, but he will lose his face to face with Desmas (15th). Other than that, we won’t remember much from his performance tonight. Substituted in the 57th minute.

Comments: RH

For more readability, the writing of the Phocéen makes you discover its grading grid:

– of 0 to 3 – HARMFUL : The player was extremely poor. All is said !

– of 3.5 to 4 – THE FLOPS : The player missed his match, he is clearly in the flops

– of 4.5 – DISCLAIMER : The match is considered poor, that is, it is below average. The player did not give satisfaction.

– of 5 to 5.5 – MEDIUM. But at this level, professionals need to bring more to their team. The service is not necessarily satisfactory …

– of 6 to 6.5 – SATISFACTORY : At last ! The match is considered good. The player played a good game, although he can do better. He did the job as they say in the jargon.

– of 7 to 8.5 – THE TOPS : Very good match. The player brought everything he could to his team and you can’t ask for much more.

– of 9 to 10 – EXCEPTIONAL . Make no mistake, these notes won’t be released often. They will salute an extraordinary part of one of our Olympians.