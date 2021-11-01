Climate: a failure of the COP26 would trigger an “uncontrollable” anger, warns Boris Johnson

A failure of the Glasgow climate conference would trigger in the world “uncontrollable anger and impatience,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday, November 1, by opening the summit which launches COP26.

“All the promises would be nothing but blah blah” in case of failure, he said, paraphrasing the face of the global youth movement for the climate, Greta Thunberg. “Yes, it will be difficult. Yes we can do it, so let’s get down to business, ”urged Boris Johnson.

“It’s time to say ‘ENOUGH'”

For his part, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, called on the climate conference to “save humanity” in the face of climate change. “It is time to say ‘Enough’,” said the UN chief, addressing the dozens of world leaders gathered.

“Enough of brutalizing biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining always deeper. We are digging our own graves, ”he denounced. Instead of continuing to exploit the planet, “choose to save our future and save humanity,” he added.





Intensify efforts

According to him, humanity is “pushed to the edge of the abyss” by its “addiction to fossil fuels”. For island states in particular, threatened by rising sea levels, a failure of COP26 would be tantamount to “a death warrant”.

Deemed crucial for the future of the planet, the COP26 opened on Sunday for two weeks in Glasgow, a meeting that had been postponed for a year due to Covid-19.