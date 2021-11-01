Climate law, DPE: the rant of real estate professionals

The anger continues to climb among real estate professionals. The quack of the new DPE stuck in their throats. Since the end of September, energy performance diagnostics could no longer be edited for homes built before 1975. This will be the case again on Monday.

It was therefore necessary to wait more than a month for the problem to be resolved. “The DPE will be reissued free of charge for housing classified F and G (the most energy intensive) and on request of the owners for dwellings D and E, no charge either», Specifies Jean-Marc Torrollion, president of the National Federation of Real Estate (Fnaim). The diagnosticians will, for their part, be compensated for the costs incurred by the republication of the DPEs. A lump sum compensation of around 90 to 100 euros per energy performance diagnosis is currently being discussed with the government.

But this anger against the quack of the DPE hides another much colder against the local elected officials. The president of Fnaim said to himself “shocked” over there “casually“Parliamentarians and”incompetence»From mayors with whom he was able to talk. “Some postpone the climate issue after the presidential election because they are convinced that the deadlines imposed on owners will be postponed. Others discover, for some, the ban on renting thermal strainers», Deplores Jean-Marc Torrollion, citing elected officials from Lyon, Metz, Saint-Étienne or even cities in the South of France.





A budgetary policy “not compatible“

From 2023, the worst “thermal strainers” (F and G) can no longer be rented. This ban was extended to all “G” dwellings from 2025 and to “F” from 2028. The measure will finally apply to “E” classified dwellings in 2034. In total, more than 4 million of housing that should be renovated by 2034, or more than a third of the rental stock (12 million).

Faced with what he describes as “pre-election postures“On an issue which concerns the heritage of millions of French people, the president of Fnaim regrets that the government’s word is”not strong enough“And its fiscal policy”not compatibleWith climate issues. “The Climate and Resilience law causes the planned obsolescence of millions of homes (private and social together) in 2034, says Jean-Marc Torrollion. The means invested by the government are derisory“.

Many agree, starting with the Court of Auditors, that Ma Prime Rénov ‘, public aid launched in January 2020, is not calibrated to encourage the French to renovate their homes from top to bottom. “The renovation of their home comes down to a change of heating or windows. As for condominiums, we are far from the mark (50,000 condominiums by 2024) “, underlines the president of Fnaim which aims rather 2028 to … initiate the vote of the works.