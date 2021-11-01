More

    Clint Eastwood, a loyal and respected team leader

    Entertainment


    At 79 years old, Joel Cox is one of the last specimens of an endangered species. The editor is one of many Hollywood studio employees who, in the early 1960s, started at the bottom of the pyramid and gradually rose to the top. At the time, film schools hardly existed, and production houses assumed the responsibility of training and hardening their employees. Joel Cox thus started in the mail service of Warner, before becoming assistant editor on several house productions.

    It was in 1975 while assisting Ferris Webster, then Clint Eastwood’s official editor, that Joel Cox worked on Josey Wales, outlaw. The director had just moved the offices of Malpaso, his production house, from Universal to Warner. And he intrigued Hollywood. Because he was as much the star of the violent Inspector Harry (1971) that the author to the heightened sensitivity of Breezy (1973). Because he systematically called for the Republican vote in the presidential election and, at the same time, insisted on having more black comedians in front of the camera or had as a regular musician on Josey Wales, outlaw, Jerry Fielding, formerly blacklisted for his Communist sympathies by Senator McCarthy.


    “We went to Clint’s, in Carmel [ville du nord de la Californie dont il fut un temps maire] for postproduction, remembers Joel Cox. Ferris Webster not being fully available, I worked on the edit with Clint. When our work was done, he said to me: “I don’t know what your plans are in life, but my plan would be for you to work on all the films that I will do.” We can say that we have made a few. ” The two men have collaborated on more than thirty films in forty-six years of professional life together. Their latest, Cry Macho, where Eastwood plays a fallen rodeo star, releases November 10 in France.

    A job for life

    The offices of Malpaso are still located in those of the Warner, in Burbank, not far from Hollywood. This is a bungalow, a small house, similar to so many others on the studio campus. An office where the director goes by helicopter from Carmel. This ride has become a habit over the decades. One example among many others of the fidelity of the filmmaker. Influenced by the master of the western John Ford – a frequent subject of discussion with his editor Joel Cox – Clint Eastwood has developed the habit of working regularly with the same actors and the same technicians. Until setting up a structure within which some have been employed, sometimes for several decades.

    You have 79.79% of this article left to read. The rest is for subscribers only.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous article“We would almost regret the point of the draw against a big TFC team, very physical”
    Next articleCovid-19 – The health report on Saturday, October 30 in Bigorre, Gers, Haute-Garonne and New Aquitaine

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC