Clotilde decided to tackle Simony / Stella teacher at the institute – Here everything begins November 4, 2021 (episode 264) | Here it all begins

Discover the detailed summary of Here it all begins season 2 in advance episode 264 broadcast on Thursday, November 4, 2021 (TF1). Gaetan twists his ankle, Stella will replace him for sports lessons. Amber learns the truth about Deva's identity. Clotilde will help Deva to denounce Simony and that he stop all harassment.



The complete recap of the ITC soap opera from the 11/04/2021 episode with the #IciToutCommence spoilers in preview, everything you need to know.

Find the full summary ofHere It All Begins Episode 264 broadcast on TF1 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 (see the summaries in advance of Here it all begins ): the recap of the previous episode Here everything starts from 03/11/2021 is online.





Amber tells Deva that she mustn’t pretend nothing has happened… she insists on filing a complaint. Deva is going to go to the masterclass and do everything not to be alone.

Deva decides to confide in Amber on the reasons why she cannot file a complaint. Deva lied to the authorities, to the institute… she is not 16, she is 19 to have the status of isolated foreign minor. Only his tutor and Chief Armand know about it. Deva has false papers, if the police find out… she gets arrested and deported.

Ludivine wants to change the La Table des Rivières menu for the new season. Noémie does not agree… Gaetan plays the mediator. Noémie is drunk.

Gaetan sprained his ankle, Noémie thinks he has sprained himself. Stella brings the ice to relieve him and she brings him to the institute to see Constance for medical advice.

The ligaments are not affected but a splint must be put on. Constance tells him that he will have 3 weeks of immobilization.

Gaetant suggests to Stella to replace her for the courses at the institute. She accepts.





Amber says she’s lost to make her meal, she asks Simony for advice. She offers to see him after school because she needs help.

Salomé congratulates Tom for putting the rather heavy client back in his place. Tom says he has no time to waste with the jealous, the frustrated… he’s determined not to be swayed by the critics. Tom trusts him, he advises Salome to take responsibility. He tells her that she is a beautiful, intelligent woman… and that if she found out she could have the world at her feet.

Anaïs saw the bond between Tom and Salomé. She thinks Salomé likes Tom.

Here everything starts in advance episode 264 of November 4, 2021: Amber knows the secret of Deva







Amber wants to save Simony for proof. Deva thinks it’s madness, it’s too risky. Amber tells Simony that she would like them to arrange for her to have a good grade. He realizes that she is recording it. Amber tells her that she knows everything about Deva and that he’s not going to get away with this.

Amber confesses to Deva that she is doing all this to redeem herself too. Deva decides to tell Clotilde everything. She thinks Simony is garbage. Clotilde promises that she will handle everything.

Tom comes to talk to Maxime about Salomé: he tells her that he likes her. Tom asks Maxime if he would mind if he tries something with Salomé. Tom tells Maxime that he doesn’t cope well with the competition. Maxime is convinced that Salomé is going to rake him.

Olivia and Simony share a drink in the apartment. Olivia goes to look for another bottle, while he takes his phone, he finds in his jacket a paper message “If you do it again, I destroy your life”.

To be continued The summary Here it all begins episode 265 from Friday 5 November 2021.

