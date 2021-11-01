Coca-Cola buys sports drink group BodyArmor for $ 5.6 billion

The Coca-Cola group already had a 15% stake in BodyArmor since 2018. This is the largest corporate takeover ever made by the American giant.

The American soda giant Coca-Cola confirmed on Monday that it had spent $ 5.6 billion in cash to seize the entire bodyArmor sports drink group, in which it already had a 15% stake since 2018.

“BodyArmor has been a great addition to our product line over the past three years and the company has enabled continued innovation in our hydration and health and wellness products,” Alfredo Rivera said in a statement, the president of Coca-Cola’s operations in North America.

The deal represents the biggest corporate buyout ever by Coca-Cola, surpassing the acquisition of the Costa coffee chain in 2018 for around $ 5 billion. It values ​​the group $ 6.6 billion. BodyArmor, headquartered in New York, will operate as a separate entity within Coca-Cola North America, which will continue to distribute its products in the United States.





Turnover up 50%

Founded 10 years ago by Mike Repole and Lance Collins, BodyArmor gained worldwide notoriety in 2013 when Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in 2020, became a shareholder. The star of the NBA had spent about six million dollars for a participation which is worth several hundred million dollars today.

As part of the transaction, Mike Repole will collaborate within the non-carbonated drinks division of Coca-Cola (fruit juices, iced teas, energy drinks), specifies in its press release the group from Atlanta (Georgia). According to Coca-Cola, BodyArmor is currently the second best-selling sports drink brand in stores with revenues of $ 1.4 billion and sales growth of 50% this year.

The first place in this ranking is occupied by Gatorade, a subsidiary of the PepsiCo group. Coca-Cola shares lost 0.52% on Wall Street in early trading after the stock market opened.