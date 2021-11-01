Coca-Cola strengthens in sports drinks

The American soda giant has spent $ 5.6 billion to take over all of BodyArmor.

The American soda giant Coca-Cola confirmed on Monday that it had spent $ 5.6 billion in cash to seize the entire sports drink group BodyArmor, in which it already had a 15% stake since 2018.

“BodyArmor has been a great addition to our product line for the past three years and the company has enabled continuous innovation in our hydration, health and wellness products.Alfredo Rivera, Coca-Cola’s president of operations in North America, said in a statement. The deal represents the biggest corporate buyout ever by Coca-Cola, surpassing the acquisition of the Costa coffee chain in 2018 for around $ 5 billion. He values ​​the group at $ 6.6 billion.

BodyArmor, headquartered in New York, will operate as a separate entity within Coca-Cola North America, which will continue to distribute its products in the United States. Founded 10 years ago by Mike Repole and Lance Collins, BodyArmor gained worldwide notoriety in 2013 when Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in 2020, became a shareholder.





The star of the NBA had spent about six million dollars for a participation which is worth several hundred million dollars today. As part of the transaction, Mike Repole will collaborate within the non-carbonated drinks division of Coca-Cola (fruit juices, iced teas, energy drinks), specifies in its press release the group from Atlanta (Georgia).

According to Coca-Cola, BodyArmor is currently the second best-selling sports drink brand in stores with revenues of $ 1.4 billion and sales growth of 50% this year. The first place in this ranking is occupied by Gatorade, a subsidiary of the PepsiCo group. The action of Coca-Cola lost 0.20% on Wall Street at the start of the session.

