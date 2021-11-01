More

    Comedian Ary Abittan in police custody after rape complaint

    The actor Ary Abittan, 47, is currently in police custody in the premises of the 1st district of the Paris judicial police. This measure follows the filing of a complaint made on Saturday by one of his acquaintances. Ary Abittan’s custody began on Sunday and was extended by twenty-four hours on Monday. The information, revealed by Here, was confirmed to us by the Paris prosecutor’s office, which specifies that the complainant is not the actor’s companion, contrary to what was initially indicated.


    A former taxi driver, Ary Abittan takes the stage at the age of 20. The comedian initially foams the small Parisian rooms before making the first part of artists like Gad Elmaleh who even enlists him in the cinema (in “Coco”). On the big screen, we also see him in “Fatal” or “Vive la France”, by Michaël Youn or in “Depression and friends” by Arnaud Lemort, but it is the saga “What are we?” made the Good Lord ”who made him known to the general public. It is then found on the poster of “Visitors 3” or the latest Claude Lelouch. On television, he is also a known face, especially since he took part in Arthur’s shows on TF1.

    On stage, his last show, “My Story”, looked back on some areas of his private life: his marriage, his divorce, his celibacy. From December 18, Ary Abittan is supposed to begin “For real”, his last one man show, whose tour is to last until 2023. When contacted, his entourage could not be reached immediately.


