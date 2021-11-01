Computer bugs, opacity … serial hiccups for MaPrimeRenov ‘, the government’s energy renovation scheme

MaPrimeRénov ‘is aid paid by the State to carry out energy renovation work. On paper it looks super simple but it’s only on paper. If officially it is a big success and that the State is very proud of it, in fact, it works a little less.

The idea at the outset is to replace the old tax credit on energy renovation with aid “simpler, fairer, more efficient”. If you are eligible, you pay a certified company to do the work and once this work is completed, you send the invoice to MaPrimeRénov ‘. With a complete file, the premium must be received within 15 working days.

“We have the impression that it is not moving forward and that it is almost done on purpose”

Except that’s not really what those who wanted to take advantage of it are telling RMC. Marie-José, José, Laëtitia and Marie, all have been waiting for the payment of their bonus for months: “We were entitled to 8,100 euros. On November 13, 2020 we presented the invoice, we wanted to join the RIB and it was bugged. It got stuck, ”explains Marie-José.

“Since September 24, we have been blocked because we cannot press’ Continue ‘. We therefore have to call MaPrimeRénov’, which passes to the IT department and who must contact us again. But we had to do it between 25 and 30 mails and we have the impression that things are not moving forward and that it is almost done on purpose, “adds Laëtitia.

“I am owed 1500 euros. I have always had confidence in my government and I thought that everything was well done but we realize that behind that does not follow. It is annoying”, adds Marie.





3000 people affected only?

And it is all the more annoying that MaPrimeRénov ‘is mainly paid to modest and very modest households who find themselves in debt, with thousands of euros in nature for months. However, the promise of payment of the premium within 15 working days is generally respected according to one of the directors of ANAH, the National Housing Agency, in charge of the system.

“The 15 working days for a complete file, the promise is completely kept. If the file is complete and it encounters a technical difficulty, a computer problem, it takes more than 15 days. And these bugs represent approximately 2% of the files. , that is to say about 3000 people “, explains at the microphone of RMC Alain Brossais, director of strategies and territorial relations at the ANAH.

Except that a Facebook page entitled “MaPrimeRénov ‘the obstacle course” brings together nearly 16,000 registrants, there is also a petition signed by more than 11,000 people. And we managed to reach out of the microphone advisers of the Faire Network, they are people who advise individuals on MaPrimeRénov ‘. According to them, around 20% of cases encounter difficulties. These advisers denounce a strategy to discourage, others speak of a problem of understaffing.

And despite RMC’s requests, it is impossible to know how many people are in charge of MaPrimeRénov ‘in France. Quite simply because it is a private company, Docaposte, a subsidiary of the Post Office which manages the examination of the files. Asked, they never wanted to answer.

