COP26: this photo of G20 leaders ulcerates the left

Guglielmo Mangiapane via Reuters At the end of the G20 summit, Sunday October 31 in Rome, the leaders took a pose in front of the Trevi Fountain. A cliché widely commented on by the French left.

ECOLOGY – It is a gesture and a photo as do the millions of tourists who go to Rome every year. Superstitious or not, they position themselves with their backs to the Trevi fountain, and throw – with their right hands – a coin in an attempt to attract Neptune’s good graces.

Except this time, it is the greatest leaders of the planet (including Emmanuel Macron, Joe Biden and Angela Merkel) who took the pose at the end of the G20 summit which took place in the Italian capital. And a few hours before the opening of the COP 26 in Glasgow, the cliché gave rise to a militant interpretation which put many personalities of the French left in all their states.

It all started with this tweet by Bruno Macaes, former Portuguese Secretary of State for European Affairs (2013-2015) who links the gesture of heads of state and government to the fight – which he considers minimalist – against global warming . “World leaders toss a coin at Trevi for luck in tackling the climate emergency,” he writes.