Covid-19: a new outbreak of cases worries Germany

Contamination is resuming in retirement homes, infections are on the rise, and vaccinations are at a standstill. In Germany, while the country is looking for a new government, concern is resurfacing around the Covid-19.

Angela Merkel, responsible for handling current affairs before the formation of a new team to be led by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, herself sounded the alarm this weekend. The current development in hospitals and the number of deaths “worry me a lot (….) And should worry us all”, declared on the sidelines of her final G20 summit in Rome the chancellor, who faced with the Covid- 19 his most serious crisis in 16 years in office.

A rising incidence rate

The time is “again to a certain recklessness”, with the lifting of many restrictions in recent months, regrets Angela Merkel, while the latest figures are not good. The epidemic is indeed on the rise in a country hard hit during the previous autumn and winter, but which thought it had partly turned the epidemic page.

Some 9,658 new cases were officially identified on Monday, or 3,085 more than the previous Monday. The seven-day incidence rate reached 154.8, against 149.4 the day before and 110.1 a week ago, according to the Robert Koch health watch institute.

As often since the start of the pandemic, the eastern territories – bordering the Czech Republic or Poland – are particularly hard hit, Thuringia recording an incidence of 314.9, just ahead of Saxony (291.6).

Risks for non-Covid patients

Several health professionals have reported in recent days a new influx of patients in hospitals, the vast majority of unvaccinated people. Hospitalizations of patients with Covid increased by 40% in the space of a week, according to the Society of German Hospitals. In intensive care, the increase reaches 15%.



“If this evolution continues and no action is taken, there is the risk of a significant restriction of care for non-Covid patients in the coming weeks”, warns in addition in the Berlin press one of the directors of La Charité Hospital in Berlin, the largest university in Germany.

Sources of contamination are reappearing, in particular in retirement homes. In an establishment in the region of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, 66 of the 83 residents were infected and 14 died, after a wave of infection probably triggered by the organization of a party in early October.

Only 6% of residents were not vaccinated but nearly one in three members of the staff had not received a dose, which undoubtedly accelerated the contamination. Similar cases have been reported in several other Länder.

Merkel campaigns for a third dose

Faced with this degradation, the Chancellor warned that measures had to be taken quickly. The government is thus “ready for talks” with the German regions, which have the upper hand over health in the country’s federal system, a spokesperson for the Merkel team said on Monday.

These cases have revived the debate on the possible compulsory vaccination of nursing staff, supported by 72% of the public, according to a survey for the public channel ZDF. Unlike countries like France or Italy, it does not exist in Germany, where the authorities fear – for historical reasons – of being accused of infringing on public freedoms.

The government nevertheless called on the Länder on Monday to reopen the vaccination centers which were closed, in order to relaunch a vaccination campaign that is stalling and give the most vulnerable people access to a booster dose.