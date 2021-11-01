Covid-19: “Absolutely abnormal” that the vaccination booster rate is so low, believes Eric Caumes

The recall campaign is not moving fast enough: these are essentially the words of Professor Éric Caumes. The head of the infectious diseases department of Pitié-Salpêtrière in Paris was a guest of CNews this Monday morning. “It is absolutely abnormal that currently, at the onset of winter, only 17% of people over 65 have received a third injection,” he regretted.

The professor recalled the importance of the booster for the most fragile, since the protection of the vaccine decreases over time. If this campaign does not accelerate, the people concerned risk “returning to hospitals this winter”.

Eric Caumes also noted that the epidemic indicators were all on the rise, “there is no doubt about it”. But, once again, he assured that it was “a little early” to say that a “new epidemic phase” was already underway. We still have to wait for the indicators of the next few weeks “to see how things will evolve”, he assured.



“Absolutely fundamental” to ventilate

Among the causes of this recovery, the professor in particular pointed out the habits linked to the return of the cold. “We close the windows, the virus stays inside and it does not escape outside,” he explained. In addition to respecting barrier gestures, it is “absolutely fundamental” to ventilate, recalled the head of the Pitié-Salpêtrière department.