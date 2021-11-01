Covid-19 in Belgium: the health pass becomes mandatory

SESAME – To cope with an increase in Covid cases, Belgium is bringing into force on Monday an equivalent of a health pass. As in France, it will be a question of showing a QR code to access everyday places.
6,800. This is the number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded per day on average in Belgium. To cope with this epidemic rebound, the European neighbor has therefore decided to bring into force this Monday: the Covid Safe Ticket (CST), an equivalent of a health pass. The CST, already on trial in Brussels, will now be mandatory across the country until January 15. It will be necessary to present it to access everyday places such as bars, restaurants, cafes, or even sports halls.
Events, such as trade shows and conventions, with more than 50 people indoors (and more than 200 outdoors) are also affected. “It will also be required in party and performance halls, for visitors to hospitals and nursing homes”, Le Soir said. Unlike France, Belgium has however avoided further debate by not applying this measure in shopping centers (neither in public transport, nor in the workplace).
“The instrument will apply to all people aged 16 or over and from 12 years old for those who want to visit people who are hospitalized or living in nursing homes and residential care facilities for vulnerable people” as well as attending mass events, the online outlet added.
These will be checked by means of a QR code, available on a mobile application or in paper version. As in France, it will attest to the complete vaccination of its holder, or its negativity to Covid-19 after having carried out a test of less than 48 hours, or a certificate of recovery from the virus dating back to a maximum of 180 days. . For tourists, a European health certificate, available to the French after having received two doses, will be valid in Belgium.
Wave of criticism and concern
But, as on national soil, where freedom is a fundamental value, this measure was accompanied by criticisms and concerns. RTBF notably announced that “the association for the defense of freedoms and privacy Charta21 recently brought an action in summary before the court of first instance of Brussels for the suspension of the CovidScan application which allows the control of the Covid Safe Ticket”.
While a hearing must be held on December 1 to decide, the main confederation of companies in the event sector has expressed its fears: “We remain concerned about the competitive position of our businesses due to differences with neighboring countries where such measures no longer apply. We are seeing a drop in ticket sales, an increase in no-shows and, unfortunately, the cancellation of tickets. ‘events and concert tours. “
If individuals violate these new rules, they will face fines of 50 to 500 euros. Establishment managers who do not carry out entry checks could pay a fine of 2,500 euros.
