Covid-19 in Belgium: the health pass becomes mandatory

6,800. This is the number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded per day on average in Belgium. To cope with this epidemic rebound, the European neighbor has therefore decided to bring into force this Monday: the Covid Safe Ticket (CST), an equivalent of a health pass. The CST, already on trial in Brussels, will now be mandatory across the country until January 15. It will be necessary to present it to access everyday places such as bars, restaurants, cafes, or even sports halls.

Events, such as trade shows and conventions, with more than 50 people indoors (and more than 200 outdoors) are also affected. “It will also be required in party and performance halls, for visitors to hospitals and nursing homes”, Le Soir said. Unlike France, Belgium has however avoided further debate by not applying this measure in shopping centers (neither in public transport, nor in the workplace).

“The instrument will apply to all people aged 16 or over and from 12 years old for those who want to visit people who are hospitalized or living in nursing homes and residential care facilities for vulnerable people” as well as attending mass events, the online outlet added.