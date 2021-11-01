Covid-19 in China: the country is reconfiguring entire cities in the face of the upsurge in positive cases

China faces epidemic rebound in cases of Covid-19. There, the authorities apply a zero tolerance policy to even the slightest positive case. The government therefore decided to reconfine six million people as the Winter Olympics approach in February 2022.

The epidemic of Covid-19 invites himself again to the A Chinese newspapers. Faced with this situation, the authorities are pulling out all the stops, especially in Beijing, the capital. It tests, isolates the sick, closes schools and postpones sporting events to prevent the spread of the virus. “We discourage any kind of gathering such as weddings, exhibitions, conferences or cultural events”said Hu Heyjian, the mayor of the city.

Entire districts where cases have been detected are fully cordoned off. In the streets, the authorities patrol and watch. TO Heihe, at the border with Russia, a case was declared. As a result, more than a million people find themselves in quarantine. Some 16 other cities suffer the same fate. “With less than 400 cases in the country, these measures may seem extreme, but China maintains its policy of zero Covid and zero risk, especially as Beijing is preparing to host the Winter Olympics on February 4”, concludes journalist Arnaud Miguet.