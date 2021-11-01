More

    Covid-19 in China: the country is reconfiguring entire cities in the face of the upsurge in positive cases

    NewsWorld


    Posted

    Update

    Covid-19 in China: the country is reconfiguring entire cities in the face of the upsurge in positive cases
    FRANCE 2

    Article written by

    China faces epidemic rebound in cases of Covid-19. There, the authorities apply a zero tolerance policy to even the slightest positive case. The government therefore decided to reconfine six million people as the Winter Olympics approach in February 2022.

    The epidemic of Covid-19 invites himself again to the A Chinese newspapers. Faced with this situation, the authorities are pulling out all the stops, especially in Beijing, the capital. It tests, isolates the sick, closes schools and postpones sporting events to prevent the spread of the virus. “We discourage any kind of gathering such as weddings, exhibitions, conferences or cultural events”said Hu Heyjian, the mayor of the city.

    Entire districts where cases have been detected are fully cordoned off. In the streets, the authorities patrol and watch. TO Heihe, at the border with Russia, a case was declared. As a result, more than a million people find themselves in quarantine. Some 16 other cities suffer the same fate. “With less than 400 cases in the country, these measures may seem extreme, but China maintains its policy of zero Covid and zero risk, especially as Beijing is preparing to host the Winter Olympics on February 4”, concludes journalist Arnaud Miguet.


    Team of the week

    • Editor-in-chief

      Thomas Horeau

    • Deputy Editor-in-Chief

      Régis Poullain and Margaux Manière

    • Publishing manager

      Anne-Laure Cailler and Paul mescus

    • Joker

    The weekend team

    • Editor-in-chief

      Virginie Fichet

    • Deputy Editor-in-Chief

      Franck Genauzeau, Willy Gouville and Jean François Monier

    • Publishing manager

      Jean-Louis Gaudin

    • Joker

    see all the news

    Newsletter

    all the news in video

    Receive most of our news with our newsletter

    Newsletter subscription

    France Télévisions uses your email address to send you newsletters.

    articles On the same topic

    related subjects

    seen from europe

    Every day, Franceinfo selects content from European public audiovisual media, members of Eurovision. These contents are published in English or French.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleJean-Pascal Lacoste balances on his romance with Jenifer … who reframes it by explaining why she dumped him
    Next articleLigue 1: why Khazri’s anthology goal remained invisible on social networks

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC