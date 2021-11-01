Covid-19 – The health report on Saturday, October 30 in Bigorre, Gers, Haute-Garonne and New Aquitaine

Find the health report for Saturday, October 30 in Bigorre, Gers, Haute-Garonne and Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Occitania

Hautes-Pyrenees

In the Hautes-Pyrénées department, 9 people are currently hospitalized (-1). 1,123 people were able to return to their homes (+1). There are 3 patients in intensive care (stable). 237 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). No new hospitalized patients.

The incidence rate in the Hautes-Pyrénées: 49.4 against 46.3 yesterday

Gers

In the Gers department, 9 people are currently hospitalized (+1). 550 people were able to return to their homes (+1). There is 1 patient in intensive care (stable). 111 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). 2 new hospitalized patients.

The incidence rate in the Gers: 45.3 against 40.5 yesterday

Haute-Garonne

In the Haute-Garonne department, 138 people are currently hospitalized (+1). 6,332 people were able to return to their (stable) home. 17 people are currently in intensive care (+1). 911 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). 1 new patient hospitalized in intensive care.

The incidence rate in Haute-Garonne: 43.0 against 43.8 yesterday

New Aquitaine

Pyrénées-Atlantiques

In the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department, 55 patients are currently hospitalized (+ 2). 2359 people were able to return to their (stable) home. There are 4 patients hospitalized in intensive care (stable). 517 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). 2 new hospitalized patients.

The incidence rate of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques: 76.8 against 79.0 yesterday

Landes

In the Landes department, 6 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 1,032 people were able to return to their (stable) home. There are 0 patients in intensive care (stable). 259 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). No new hospitalized patients.

The incidence rate of the Landes: 38.8 against 41.3 yesterday

The follow-up of positive tests at 26 October

Hautes-Pyrénées: 25

Gers: 15

Haute-Garonne: 107

Pyrénées-Atlantiques: 89

Landes: 18





