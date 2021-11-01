More

    Covid-19 – The health report on Saturday, October 30 in Bigorre, Gers, Haute-Garonne and New Aquitaine

    NewsWorld


    Find the health report for Saturday, October 30 in Bigorre, Gers, Haute-Garonne and Nouvelle-Aquitaine

    Occitania

    Hautes-Pyrenees

    In the Hautes-Pyrénées department, 9 people are currently hospitalized (-1). 1,123 people were able to return to their homes (+1). There are 3 patients in intensive care (stable). 237 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). No new hospitalized patients.

    The incidence rate in the Hautes-Pyrénées: 49.4 against 46.3 yesterday

    Gers

    In the Gers department, 9 people are currently hospitalized (+1). 550 people were able to return to their homes (+1). There is 1 patient in intensive care (stable). 111 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). 2 new hospitalized patients.

    The incidence rate in the Gers: 45.3 against 40.5 yesterday

    Haute-Garonne

    In the Haute-Garonne department, 138 people are currently hospitalized (+1). 6,332 people were able to return to their (stable) home. 17 people are currently in intensive care (+1). 911 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). 1 new patient hospitalized in intensive care.

    The incidence rate in Haute-Garonne: 43.0 against 43.8 yesterday

    New Aquitaine

    Pyrénées-Atlantiques

    In the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department, 55 patients are currently hospitalized (+ 2). 2359 people were able to return to their (stable) home. There are 4 patients hospitalized in intensive care (stable). 517 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). 2 new hospitalized patients.

    The incidence rate of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques: 76.8 against 79.0 yesterday

    Landes

    In the Landes department, 6 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 1,032 people were able to return to their (stable) home. There are 0 patients in intensive care (stable). 259 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). No new hospitalized patients.

    The incidence rate of the Landes: 38.8 against 41.3 yesterday

    The follow-up of positive tests at 26 October

    Hautes-Pyrénées: 25
    Gers: 15
    Haute-Garonne: 107
    Pyrénées-Atlantiques: 89
    Landes: 18


    In France


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleClint Eastwood, a loyal and respected team leader
    Next articleVIDEO. UBB. The incredible vista of Lesgourgues and Seuteni which strikes down ASM Clermont!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC