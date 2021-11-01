demonstration against honorary citizenship in Bolsonaro

The Brazilian president, who came to Italy to attend the G20 summit in Rome this weekend, is to attend the ceremony in person for this honorary title.

About 200 people demonstrated Monday in Anguillara Veneta, near Venice in northeastern Italy, against the granting of honorary citizenship to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose ancestors are from this small town.

The Brazilian president, who came to Italy to attend the G20 summit in Rome this weekend, is to attend the ceremony in person for this honorary title. At the end of the 19th century, overwhelmed by poverty, a thousand inhabitants of this municipality, including the ancestors of Jair Bolsonaro, had emigrated to Brazil.

Read alsoCovid-19: Bolsonaro accused of crimes

In the rain and surrounded by fog, representatives of different left parties and unions demonstrated with banners and signs against the very controversial Brazilian far-right president, the subject of much criticism on the international scene both for his environmental policy and for its positions on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is fair that he visits the city where his family comes from, but not that he is presented as a role model to be followed by granting him honorary citizenship.», Estimated to AFP Antonio Spada, a municipal councilor of this municipality led by the League, the sovereignist anti-immigrant party of Matteo Salvini which also controls the Veneto region.





SEE AS ​​WELL – Covid-19: parliamentary commission of inquiry approves report recommending indictment of Jair Bolsonaro

Absent at COP26

Jair Bolsonaro is to receive this Monday during a ceremony at the town hall of this city of 4,000 inhabitants the honorary citizenship which was officially awarded to him last Monday. He will then have lunch with several members of the Italian branch of the Bolsonaro family in an elegant 17th-century villa nearby. On a large sign, the demonstrators had written “Outside Bolsonaro“. On a banner was written by hand: “Anguillara loves Brazil but not Bolsonaro“.

Bolsonaro supporters also made the trip: “I’m here to tell him he’s not alone“, Told AFP Silvana Kowalsky, an elegant 50-year-old woman, who came especially from Vicenza, 85 km away, to express her support. These supporters, armed with Brazilian flags, were less numerous.

Since Bolsonaro came to power in 2019, deforestation and fires in the Amazon have exploded, as his government demands to be paid to protect the Amazon rainforest, 60% of which is in Brazil and whose maintenance is crucial for curb global warming.

He has also decided to ignore the COP26 climate conference, which is being held in the wake of the G20 in Glasgow, to go to Anguillara Veneta.

SEE AS ​​WELL – Brazil: Will Bolsonaro go to the end of his term?