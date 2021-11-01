Denis Brogniart (Koh-Lanta) annoyed, he unleashes this follower with violence!

Since his arrival, Denis Brogniart has never perceived so much bitterness from the public. This comment is enough to cause a tsunami!

Denis Brogniart, more annoyed than ever!

This re-entry of the PAF is unlike any other. Indeed, this year, reality TV shows all celebrate a change of ten. So, for viewers to be amazed, the production of Koh Lanta put the small plants in the big ones. She recalls the mythical adventurers and tries to convince them to get back on track for yet another part. Don’t worry dear readerObjeko. She didn’t have to push much to motivate Sam or Claude. Against all expectations, Teheiura’s loving brother tells us that this is his last attempt to reach the posts. As happiness never comes alone, when the torch goes out, it is never really over for the candidates. Denis Brogniart offers them to compete on the island of the banished before returning to the adventure. Who will do well? What excruciating suspense!

What twists and turns!

On the girls’ side, there is water in the gas. It’s even worse than between boys! After having developed a strategy to manage to form a square without a man, this is unfortunately not always respected. Besides, Namadia has just paid the price. By joining Coumba in exile, he intends to give him the change of his coin. Alas, after a few minutes of anguish, it is she who wins the event. So Denis Brogniart summons him to pack his bags. By drawing a line on the posts, he sincerely hopes that his friend Claude will reach the end this time.

On the camp, Alix’s jealous attitude towards Clémence is controversial on social networks. Despite broadcasting on Tuesdays instead of Fridays, audiences continue to adore the Castaway Adventurers. Unable to know what will happen in advance, we always tremble for our favorite!

A necessary development

As always, Denis Brogniart takes stock after each elimination. Even more than other years, he is keen to give us the backstage of Koh Lanta. Moreover, for an hour, he dissects the behavior of the adventurer … never behind his back, always in the presence of the latter. Who better than him to ask the right questions? At the start of the season, a handful of viewers felt he was biased. It is very bad to know him! It is true that he is familiar with them and sees some of them outside of filming. This is not why everything is won in advance! On the contrary, strength and cunning are the two ingredients to last. If we don’t have them, don’t even consider registering!





The water drop ?

Every Tuesday, Denis Brogniart takes the time to comment on the current episode. Obviously, don’t count on him to make any revelations. It offers the public a summary that necessarily gives * nv * e to watch. Aware that children will be able to go to the end, he puts a sentence on heavy with meaning on Instagram. ” Woe to the vanquished this evening. Suspense assured with the continuation of the adventures of the reunified tribe. ” Unfortunately, one of his subscribers does not hear it that way. He reacts with loss and crash!

As the screenshot above proves, Denis Brogniart does not give way. This is not the first time that he has been forced to intervene to defend the colors of the show. But this is unfortunately not an isolated case. Even the candidates take it for their grades!

TF1 laugh the alarm bell!

Dear viewers,

For several weeks, the adventurers of #Koh Lanta are regularly attacked on social networks. We wanted to remind that the show remains a game and that insults, threats and hateful messages against the candidates do not need to be. – TF1 (@ TF1) October 26, 2021

All of this poses a question. Do social networks go hand in hand with reality TV? If previously we watched the program and commented on it happily, this is no longer the case. Closely scrutinized, the attitude of each adventurer may turn against them. Forced to react, TF1 recently issued a shattering press release. And you what do you think ? Like the presenter of Koh Lanta Denis Brogniart, did the chain do the right thing to set the record straight? Either way, there will only be one left! May the best win !