DIRECT. Covid-19: “The indicators are all on the rise in France”, warns Professor Éric Caumes

8:59 am. The French car market still fell sharply in October. The French auto market fell 30.7% year-on-year in October, with the drop reaching 37.3% from October 2019 before the pandemic, according to raw figures from the Committee of French Automobile Manufacturers (CCFA) released this morning. Monday.

If the start of 2021 had been better than the beginning of 2020, paralyzed by the Covid-19 pandemic, sales figures have been weak again since June.

8:51 am. Australia, Thailand and Israel reopen their borders. Thailand and Israel will welcome tourists again, but not without conditions. And Australia is reopening its borders to its nationals from all over the world, after months of strict closure. To read here.

8:30 am. “I think we took a bad habit, we were one of the rare countries where it was open-bar for the tests”, Eric Caumes on tests that were previously free.

8:28. “It is perfectly possible to vaccinate against influenza and Covid at the same time, it is the same public”, underlines Professor Eric Caumes.

8:26 am. “We must make a financial gesture for nurses who exercise a very difficult profession,” says Professor Eric Caumes.

8:23. “It is absolutely abnormal that only 17% of those over 65 have received a third injection”, explains Eric Caumes on CNews. “These are people who are unfortunately likely to be found in hospital this winter,” continues Professor Caumes.

8:17. “The indicators are all on the rise in France”, says the professor Éric Caumes, head of infectious diseases at Pitié-Salpêtrière, on CNews.

8:15 am. Peru, the country most affected by the Covid, remembers its deaths. Smiling faces against a background of an azure sky: in the houses of the poor neighborhoods of Piura, in the far north of Peru, large posters revive the memory of the deaths of Covid-19 in this country which holds the sad world record for death by inhabitant.

Peru, a population of 33 million, has officially recorded 2.2 million cases and the death toll exceeds 200,000, including 12,000 in the Piura region.

8:05 am. Disneyland closes in China after Covid-19 case. Nearly 34,000 people at the Shanghai amusement park have undergone a test since Sunday and the detection of a case of Covid in a former visitor. To read here.

7:47. In New York, employees are slowly returning to the office. “The subway was packed this morning, I stand in line again at lunchtime”: for Robert Byrnes, these little signs bear witness to the gradual reopening of offices in New York. But the return of employees to the city towers is much slower than expected.

President of an association of companies east of the legendary Grand Central station, Mr. Byrnes estimates that only a third of employees are back at their desks. Stores that depend on their passage to sell food “are still suffering financially,” he says. “It’s slowly improving. “

7:30 am. The spokesperson for the White House positive for Covid-19. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announces that she has tested positive for Covid-19, a few days after deciding not to participate in US President Joe Biden’s European trip because members of his family had contracted the virus.



Ms. Psaki assures in a statement that after being declared negative several times during the week, a test was found positive Sunday. “Although I have not had close in-person contact with the President or senior White House officials since Wednesday, and tested negative for four days after this last contact, I disclose the positive test today.” hui for the sake of transparency, ”she explains.

“When I last saw the president on Tuesday, we were sitting outside more than a meter away and we were wearing masks.”

7:18. Closure of the Poissy vaccinodrome: these retirees were on the front line “Chez Mauricette”. Almost nine months after its opening in Poissy, the first municipal vaccination center in Île-de-France is closing its doors on Monday. The end of a tremendous outpouring of solidarity led by nursing staff and volunteers like Sylvie and Raymond, who came out of retirement to come and help. Our story of long less mobilization for vaccination in the Yvelines to read here.

6:59 am. Australia reopens its closed borders for nearly 600 days. Australia reopened its borders on Monday, nearly 600 days after their closure, an event that gave rise to moving reunion scenes at Sydney Airport.

On March 20, 2020, the huge island continent implemented one of the strictest border closures in the world to protect itself from the Covid-19 pandemic. Tens of thousands of Australians living abroad were unable to return to their homeland for 19 months. Thefts were rare and nationals allowed to return had to undergo an expensive 14-day quarantine at the hotel.

The country’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, have decided to drop these measures and fully vaccinated Australians can now travel without quarantine.

6:45 am. Green light for Moderna vaccine for adolescents delayed in USA. The Moderna laboratory indicates that the American health authorities were delaying the approval of its vaccine against Covid-19 for adolescents, in order to give themselves time to better assess the risks of myocarditis.

The US drug agency FDA “informed Moderna that it needed more time to assess recent international myocarditis risk analysts after vaccination,” Moderna said in a statement. This review on the recommendation of the Moderna vaccine for 12 to 17 year olds could last until January 2022, specifies the laboratory.

6:40 am. The epidemic is once again gaining ground in France. The incidence rate is now continuing to rise to 2% as well as the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients. Currently, 1,046 people are receiving critical care.

6:35 am. 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours in France. A total of 117,683 people have lost their lives since the start of the epidemic.

6.30 a.m. Green light from the US drug agency for vaccination of 5-11 year olds with Pfizer. The first injections could be carried out as early as November. At least 28 million children are affected.

6:20 am. 50 million French people fully vaccinated. According to the Ministry of Solidarity and Health, 51,230,755 people have received a first injection and 50,049,551 people have a complete vaccination schedule (at least two doses).