Does Andrea Furet really sing in the fiction of TF1?

Monday, November 1, TF1 broadcasts fiction He is she on the journey of the transition of a transgender teenager, with Andréa Furet in her first major role. Does the actress really sing or was she dubbed in the final concert scene?
TF1 is broadcasting this Monday, November 1 He is she, a fiction telling with modesty and pedagogy the journey of a teenager (Andrea Furet), who wants to make his transition. Julien is 14 years old. Like many teenagers, he loves music, but most of all, he likes to put on make-up and wear his sister’s dresses. Secretly. Until the day he reveals to his parents (Odile Vuillemin and Jonathan Zaccaï) that he wants to change his gender. Andréa Furet, transgender actress, is the revelation of this fiction where a teenager with complexes, pimply and badly in his skin turns into a free, adventurous and solar young girl. Through his transition, but also through his love for music. This is at the heart of the story and it is through her kiss that the heroine finds a means of expression, a remedy for her ills and love.
Andréa Furet (He is she): “I was offered to do the singing scenes“
In the final sequence, Emma, who has completed her transition, found love with one of her group members. She finds for the first time the courage to go on stage. In the audience, his mother and sister came to encourage him, but also his father, who finally comes to accept the choice of his daughter to change sex. At the microphone, Emma sings a few notes in a soft voice. Although she has never sung professionally, her performer Andréa Furet really sings during this sequence. “It’s me who sings, confirmed the actress to Télé-Loisirs, I was offered to do the singing scenes, and I started. “Despite her very pretty voice, Andrea Furet adds “I’m not a singer next door“.
“I don’t want someone to stick a label on me“, confides Andréa Furet
The actress could get started in the song, but for the moment, it is on the screen that she envisages her future. “I will continue to pass castings and I continue from my theater school“, revealed Andréa Furet, who also played in an episode of Leo Mattéï and of Josephine, guardian angel. The young transgender actress has one goal in mind: “I would like to play the roles of cisgender girls, because I don’t want to fit into a box. I don’t want a label attached to me either. I believe that in France, no trans actor has yet interpreted a cisgender role. We’ll see if I have any proposals. “Given the quality of its service in He is she, it will certainly be back on the small screen soon.