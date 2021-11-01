DRC: Chinese on stand-by and smell of sulfur on the gold of South Kivu



A group of independent miners on a gold vein southwest of Bukavu on March 29, 2017 (AFP / GRIFF TAPPER)

We call ourselves bandits, we denounce the mafias, we demand compensation, an advisor suddenly resigns … gold smells of sulfur in South Kivu, in eastern DRC, where Chinese-owned companies are waiting to know if they will be able to resume their activities, suspended in August by the provincial authorities.



Their future in the gold-bearing territory of Mwenga, about 100 km southwest of the capital of Bukavu, is suspended by the conclusions of a parliamentary commission of inquiry and the decision of the Ministry of Mines.

“We are confident, we will bounce back and we even want to go further: we will be a pilot project in the traceability” of gold, assures Rudy Cornet, consultant for one of the six companies concerned, Oriental Resources Congo (ORC).



A Congolese gold miner at the bottom of a well in Mabakulu, Ituri, July 11, 2018 (AFP / John WESSELS)

The opacity of the exploitation and sale of Congolese gold is regularly deplored, again last year by a group of UN experts who noted “volumes of smuggled gold significantly higher than those legally marketed “.

Gold, among other mineral wealth abounding in the DRC, is also used to finance armed groups and fuel the conflicts that have plagued the eastern part of the country for more than a quarter of a century.

“Some operators are real bandits”, judge M. Cornet, but “we must not put everyone in the same basket”, he adds, disputing any violation of the mining code.

– “We will pay” –



On August 20, the governor of South Kivu, determined to “restore order” in the territory of Mwenga, ordered the suspension of the activities of half a dozen mining companies with Chinese capital, in particular to to preserve “the interest of the local population and the environment”. Obvious and “multiple” “abuses” were noted, he assured.



An independent gold digger at work at the Mabukulu mine, July 11, 2018 (AFP / John WESSELS)

According to various testimonies collected in Bukavu, these companies complied – their machines are at a standstill – while getting busy to make their arguments.

“The companies have gone to Kinshasa, we have filed our defenses, and we are waiting,” said Me Eric Kitoga, Congolese lawyer representing the interests of Congo Blueant Minerals (CBM).





Chinese employees of the company have been accused of working with “tourist visas”? “It’s wrong”. “They say that we have not compensated the fields of the peasants? It is false”. “That we did not pay taxes. It is false”, he enumerates.

“We are criticized for not having an exploitation permit” in Mwenga? “But the company has signed an agreement with a local cooperative that allows it to be there,” adds the lawyer.

Certainly, concedes Me Kitoga, CBM may have gone beyond a purely “artisanal” operation, in view of the equipment used. “We also know that the environment has been destroyed” and that “it must be fixed”, he continues.



A Congolese miner at the bottom of a shaft in the Mabakulu gold mine in Ituri on July 11, 2018 (AFP / John WESSELS)

Never mind, “we will pay,” said the lawyer, convinced that the dispute will be settled “with fines” and that the suspension measure taken at the provincial level will be lifted by Kinshasa. “You know, China has very strong relations with the Congo, we cannot ask everyone to close and return,” he said.

Even for the maintenance of the road leading to Mwenga, the local populations need mining companies, underline these companies.

– “They devastated everything” –



“They have devastated everything: the palm groves, the cassava and rice fields, the fish ponds!” Lies Laban Kyalangalilwa, president of the Banyindu community, in the “chiefdom” (collectivity) of Luindi.

Even if “arrangements” end up being found, these farmers must first repair “what they have caused”, by compensating the peasants who have lost “their means of survival”, he asks.



Gold flakes at the bottom of a miner’s bucket in the Togo-Kazaroho area, Ituri, July 11, 2018 (AFP / John WESSELS)

“We are going to file a complaint against these companies, on behalf of our citizens, of the victims”, supports Me Christian Wanduma, legal adviser to the neighboring chiefdom of Wamuzimu.

“The parliamentary mission noted the mafias which are organized in Mwenga, we await its conclusions”, he adds, predicting an “uprising” of the community if the government passes the sponge on the supposed misdeeds of the targeted companies.

“The miners take and leave, the communities stay, their rights must be guaranteed,” confirms Safanto Bulongo, who has followed the Mwenga file since the end of 2020.

Questioned on October 18 in Bukavu, Mr. Bulongo, then “mining” advisor to the governor of South Kivu, promised to immediately look into gold mining in other areas of the province. His resignation was announced shortly after, without explanation.

