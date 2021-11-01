Dune gets stuck in the sands of the North American box office

After a whirlwind release, the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel by Denis Villeneuve drops 62% from weekend to weekend.

Dune, the adaptation of the great classic of science fiction literature by Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, retained the top spot at the North American box office even though the number of admissions slumped for its second week of exploitation, according to provisional estimates by the specialist firm Exhibitor Relations published on Sunday. The film raked in $ 15.5 million between Friday and Sunday, a 62% drop from the weekend it was released, which took place simultaneously on big screens and on the HBO Max streaming platform.

With its constellation of stars like Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya and Jason Momoa, this adaptation of the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert tells the story of the powerful Atreides family who find themselves assigned to the management of a planet where the “spice” is produced, a mysterious substance essential for interstellar travel. Released several weeks ago in other countries, Dune still raked in $ 300 million in the rest of the world.

Halloween weekend has traditionally been slow for the movie industry, with viewers preferring costume parties over dark theaters, but the horror flick Halloween kills retained its second place with $ 8.5 million in revenue. Continued from Halloween of 2018, it again stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode opposite the horrific Michael Myers played by Nick Castle. To die can wait, the latest installment in the James Bond saga with Daniel Craig as 007, remains third with $ 7.8 million for its fourth week of operation (over 133 million in all).

Japanese animated film My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, the third installment in the franchise, surprised by placing fourth with $ 6.4 million in revenue upon release. It surpasses Venom: Let There Be Carnage, fifth with $ 5.8 million in revenue. Tom Hardy returns to his role as Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist with superpowers thanks to an alien parasite called Venom who tries to stop a serial killer (Woody Harrelson) escaped from prison after merging with another alien.

The rest of the Top 10 is made up of Hungry ($ 4.2 million), Last Night in Soho (4.2 million), Ron unlocks (3.8 million), The Addams Family 2 (3.3 million) and The French Dispatch (2.8 million).

