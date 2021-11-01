More

    Eco-anxiety, a very common phenomenon among young people

    While the heads ofStates are expected on Monday November 1 in Glasgow (UK) for COP26, global warming and its consequences are of great concern to future generations.

    Fires, melting ice, floods, extreme weather events are on the increase, to such an extent that morale can be affected by so many dramatic images. According to a study of young people around the world, 75% of them judge the future “frightening” and 45% say they suffer from eco-anxiety.


    Professor and psychiatrist Antoine Pelissolo, explains that patients with this disorder feel fear, but also guilt and loneliness. This fear of the future even pushes some French people to take radical decisions such as not to have children. One way to avoid seeing a child grow up in a world plagued by extreme weather events. This phenomenon is more important among people from poor countries. Finally, professionals believe that eco-anxiety will permanently deteriorate the mental health of future generations.


