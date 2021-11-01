Eco-anxiety, a very common phenomenon among young people

Posted
While the heads ofStates are expected on Monday November 1 in Glasgow (UK) for COP26, global warming and its consequences are of great concern to future generations.
Fires, melting ice, floods, extreme weather events are on the increase, to such an extent that morale can be affected by so many dramatic images. According to a study of young people around the world, 75% of them judge the future “frightening” and 45% say they suffer from eco-anxiety.
Professor and psychiatrist Antoine Pelissolo, explains that patients with this disorder feel fear, but also guilt and loneliness. This fear of the future even pushes some French people to take radical decisions such as not to have children. One way to avoid seeing a child grow up in a world plagued by extreme weather events. This phenomenon is more important among people from poor countries. Finally, professionals believe that eco-anxiety will permanently deteriorate the mental health of future generations.
Team of the week
-
Editor-in-chief
Elsa Pallot
-
Deputy Editor-in-Chief
Sébastien Renout, Gilles Delbos
-
Publishing manager
Delphine Moninot
-
Joker
Karine Baste-Régis
The weekend team
-
Editor-in-chief
Thibaud de Barbeyrac
-
Deputy Editor-in-Chief
Virginie Fichet, Agnès Gardet
-
Publishing manager
Jean-Louis Gaudin
-
Joker
Thomas sotto
see all the news
the 8 p.m. news
Every day, receive your 8 p.m. news directly
Newsletter subscription
France Télévisions uses your email address to send you newsletters.
articles On the same topic
seen from europe
Every day, Franceinfo selects content from European public audiovisual media, members of Eurovision. These contents are published in English or French.