EDF (M) | Julien Bos, Arthur Lenne and Luc Tobie in reinforcement

Due to the injuries of Romain Lagarde, Melvyn Richardson and Nicolas Tournat, Guillaume Gille has summoned three additional players for the France team’s internship which begins tomorrow. We find the two young Montpellierers Julien Bos and Arthur Lenne, as well as the Nîmes Luc Tobie.

The comments of Montpellier supporters on social networks were performative! Julien Bos will have his first rally in blue next week. The Montpellier right-back is called by Guillaume Gille in particular to compensate for the lack of Melvyn richardson. A well-deserved reward Bos was solid at the start of the season and again this Sunday in Nancy.

He will not be the only new head of the gathering sinceArthur Lenne will join the Blues and his big brother. With Bos and Lenne, the youth of Montpellier is highlighted, all that’s missing is Kyllian Villeminot to satisfy MHB fans. The coach had “want to see them in the context of the France A team, after their career with young people“. The third lucky winner is Luc Tobie.





“In a phase of the end of the Olympic Games and the opening of a new cycle for the France team, also to deal with the injuries of three players, we wanted to open the group “ Guillaume Gille clarified. Despite their injury, Lagarde, Richardson and Tournat will be present tomorrow at the Maison du Handball.

THE GROUP OF 26 PLAYERS:

Guardians: Kevin BONNEFOI (Montpellier HB) – Rémi DESBONNET (Usam Nîmes Gard) – Vincent GÉRARD (Paris SG HB)

Left wingers: Hugo DESCAT (Montpellier HB) – Dylan NAHI (Kielce)

Left backs: Jean-Jacques ACQUEVILLO (Usam Nîmes Gard) – Nikola KARABATIC (Paris SG HB) – Karl KONAN (Pays d’Aix University Club) – Romain LAGARDE * (Pays d’Aix University Club) – Timothey N’GUESSAN (FC Barcelona) – Élohim PRANDI (Paris SG HB)

Half centers: Kentin MAHÉ (Veszprem) – Nedim REMILI (Paris SG HB) – Aymeric MINNE (HBC Nantes)

Pivots: Ludovic FABREGAS (FC Barcelona) – Arthur LENNE (Montpellier HB) – Luka KARABATIC (Paris SG HB) – Théo MONAR (HBC Nantes) – Nicolas TOURNAT * (Kielce)

Right backs: Julien BOS (Montpellier HB) – Dika MEM (FC Barcelona) – Melvyn RICHARDSON * (FC Barcelona) – Luc TOBIE (Usam Nîmes Gard)

Right wingers: Benoît KOUNKOUD (Paris SG HB) – Yanis LENNE (Montpellier HB) – Valentin PORTE (Montpellier HB)

* injured

THE PROGRAM :

Saturday 6 November at 2.15 p.m .: France – Denmark to be followed live on beIN SPORTS and on the Live Team then delayed at 9:10 p.m., on the Team Channel.

Sunday November 7 at 4:45 p.m .: Norway – France: to follow live on beIN SPORTS and on the Équipe Channel.

Tristan paloc