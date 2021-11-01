Elia Viviani leaves Cofidis and joins Ineos Grenadiers

Ineos Grenadiers formalized this Monday the return of Elia Viviani (32 years old), former resident of the Sky team (2015-2017) who will play again next season, and this for three years, under the colors of the British training . The sprinter has not fully met expectations over the past two years at Cofidis: after a blank season (zero wins in 2020), the Italian has won seven successes in 2021, but none at the World Tour level. The French team did try to extend the contract of its leader following his recent performances, but he preferred to afford a ” new start “.
Viviani is already thinking about Paris 2024
A time announced at Astana and even in an Italian second division team, Viviani will finally bounce back on familiar ground. In a team more focused on general rankings than sprints, he will not have the same close guard as in recent years and fewer opportunities to raise his arms. But Ineos – where he probably had to agree to a significant pay cut – offers him the assurance of being under contract until the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, where he still hopes to be competitive on the track (titled on the omnium in Rio, he won bronze in Tokyo last summer).
” This year, he assures, it was the Games that allowed me to regain the legs and the confidence that I lacked. I’m very lucky to be in a team that will support me until Paris 2024. Ineos is the best possible team for me at this stage of my career. ” Winner of stages on the three Grand Tours, the former European road champion (2019) claims to want “Continue to earn as much as possible, because that’s the job of a sprinter”, but also “Pass the torch to the young talents of the team”.