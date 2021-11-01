Elia Viviani leaves Cofidis and joins Ineos Grenadiers

” This year, he assures, it was the Games that allowed me to regain the legs and the confidence that I lacked. I’m very lucky to be in a team that will support me until Paris 2024. Ineos is the best possible team for me at this stage of my career. ” Winner of stages on the three Grand Tours, the former European road champion (2019) claims to want “Continue to earn as much as possible, because that’s the job of a sprinter”, but also “Pass the torch to the young talents of the team”.