Elizabeth II reassures her health by being seen alone at the wheel of a car

Photos published in the British press show the 95-year-old monarch alone in the vehicle, a green Jaguar, wearing sunglasses and a scarf over her hair.

Queen Elizabeth II, whose state of health recently worries the British, was photographed on Monday at the wheel of a car on her grounds of Windsor Castle, where she is resting on the advice of her doctors.

The Queen was put to rest on October 20, the day after a reception at Windsor Castle where she appeared chatting with her Prime Minister Boris Johnson and American businessman Bill Gates.

On the advice of her doctors, the sovereign must renounce any official travel for at least two weeks, Buckingham Palace announced Friday evening. It will nevertheless be able to continue to carry out “light tasks“, Including videoconference hearings, the palace said.

“In very good shape”

Her last appearance in the public eye was on Thursday, when she presented the gold medal for poetry to English poet David Constantine during a videoconference hearing. A 24-second video broadcast by the palace shows her smiling, discussing through screens interposed with the poet.

Elizabeth II, whose husband Prince Philip died in April at the age of 99, was recently seen walking with a cane, a first since 2004.

Boris Johnson, who speaks with her every week, nevertheless assured in an interview on Saturday that the head of state was “in very good shape “And that she had to”just follow the advice of your doctors and take a rest“. The queen has thus given up attending the UN climate conference, COP 26, which takes place for two weeks in Glasgow.

She is also due to cancel her participation in the remembrance festival on November 13, which honors British and Commonwealth soldiers, but she “keep the intention»To be present at the event which marks Remembrance Sunday the next day around the cenotaph in London, specifies the royal press release published on Friday.