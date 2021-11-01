Elizabeth II seen alone at the wheel of a car, reassuring images of her state of health

Photos published in the British press on Monday show the queen alone in the vehicle, a green Jaguar, wearing sunglasses and a scarf over her hair.

Queen Elizabeth II, whose health has recently worried the British, was photographed driving a car on her grounds at Windsor Castle, where she is resting on the advice of her doctors.

Photos published in the British press on Monday show the 95-year-old monarch alone in the vehicle, a green Jaguar, wearing sunglasses and a scarf over her hair.

“Light” tasks

The Queen was put to rest on October 20, the day after a reception at Windsor Castle where she appeared chatting with her Prime Minister Boris Johnson and American businessman Bill Gates.

On the advice of her doctors, the sovereign must renounce any official travel for at least two weeks, Buckingham Palace announced Friday evening. It will nevertheless be able to continue to carry out “light tasks”, including hearings by videoconference, said the palace.





Her last appearance in the public eye was on Thursday, when she presented the gold medal for poetry to English poet David Constantine during a videoconference hearing. A 24-second video broadcast by the palace shows her smiling, discussing through screens interposed with the poet.

“In very good shape”

Elizabeth II, whose husband Prince Philip died in April at the age of 99, was recently seen walking with a cane, a first since 2004.

Boris Johnson, who speaks with her every week, nevertheless assured in an interview on Saturday that the head of state was “in very good shape” and that she should “simply follow the advice of her doctors and take rest”.

The queen has thus given up attending the UN climate conference, COP 26, which takes place for two weeks in Glasgow.

She is also due to cancel her participation in the Remembrance Sunday Festival on November 13, which pays tribute to British and Commonwealth soldiers, but she “retains the firm intention” to be present at the event which marks Remembrance Sunday the following day around the cenotaph in London, said the royal statement released on Friday.