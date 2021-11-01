Elon Musk lays down his conditions to give 6 billion against hunger in the world

WEALTH – Last week, in an interview with CNN, the director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, challenged the ultra-rich – and in particular the two richest men in the world, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk- to “step in now, on an ad hoc basis” to help solve the problem of world hunger.
“Six billion dollars to help 42 million people who will literally die if we don’t help them. It’s not complicated, ”said David Beasley during the show. Connect the World on the American channel.
Speaking directly to billionaires, he also said: “What if it was your daughter who was starving? What if your family was starving to death? Wake up (…) and help. ”
A sum of six billion dollars would be equivalent to about 2% of Elon Musk’s net wealth. He reacted on Twitter on Sunday, October 31: “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $ 6 billion will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla shares right away and I will.”
“But it has to be open source accounting, so that the public can see precisely how the money is spent,” added the boss of Tesla.
“We can meet anywhere – on Earth or in space – but I suggest on dry land where you can see the PAM people, the process and yes, the technology, at work. I will bring the plan and open the books ”, replied the director of the United Nations World Food Program.
Elon Musk’s fortune? $ 311 billion
David Beasley added that “$ 6 billion will not solve world hunger, but it will prevent geopolitical instability, massive migration and save 42 million people from the brink of famine”.
“With your help, we can bring hope, build stability and change the future,” he concludes.
This Monday, November 1, Elon Musk had a fortune estimated at $ 311 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him the richest man in the world.
The net worth of American billionaires has almost doubled since the start of the pandemic, rising to $ 5.04 trillion in October, according to the progressive groups Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness.
Last week, Tesla has also become the sixth company in US history to be worth $ 1 trillion and the second fastest to achieve this goal after Facebook.
