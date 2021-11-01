Elon Musk lays down his conditions to give 6 billion against hunger in the world

WEALTH – Last week, in an interview with CNN, the director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, challenged the ultra-rich – and in particular the two richest men in the world, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk- to “step in now, on an ad hoc basis” to help solve the problem of world hunger.

“Six billion dollars to help 42 million people who will literally die if we don’t help them. It’s not complicated, ”said David Beasley during the show. Connect the World on the American channel.

Speaking directly to billionaires, he also said: “What if it was your daughter who was starving? What if your family was starving to death? Wake up (…) and help. ”

A sum of six billion dollars would be equivalent to about 2% of Elon Musk’s net wealth. He reacted on Twitter on Sunday, October 31: “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $ 6 billion will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla shares right away and I will.”