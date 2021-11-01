Elon Musk pledges $ 6 billion to end world hunger

Elon Musk, the richest man in history, may soon end world hunger by donating billions of dollars of his personal fortune to those in need.

A few days ago, the director of United Nations World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, told CNN that a small group of ultra-rich people, such as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. As a reminder, Elon Musk recently became the richest person in history after car rental company Hertz ordered 100,000 Tesla for its fleet.

According to the report, Elon Musk could solve the problem of world hunger with just 2% of his fortune, which amounts to $ 311 billion. So that’s about $ 6 billion, which Beasley says could ” help 42 million people who will literally die if we do nothing “. He added in particular that ” the combined effects of climate change, economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues are causing many countries to knock on famine doors “.

Also read – Elon Musk: his fortune could reach $ 1 trillion, and it’s not thanks to Tesla





Elon Musk wants UN guarantees before donating

The CEO of Tesla was quick to respond that he was prepared to sell Tesla shares to the tune of $ 6 billion, but set some conditions. Indeed, Elon Musk wants the United Nations World Food Program to clearly explain its strategy on the same Twitter thread, and that it uses open source accounting so the public can see exactly how the money is spent.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $ 6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

The lives of 42 million people who could be saved by Elon Musk’s money therefore now rest in the hands of the WFP, but David Beasley seems for the moment not to have understood the instructions however rather clear of Elon Musk. Indeed, the leader offers to meet Elon Musk in person, but the latter has him reminded that all they had to do was publish a detailed action plan.

Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes. Sunlight is a wonderful thing. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

Even if this $ 6 billion is not a large enough sum to help more than 42 million people, we imagine that such a donation could push other billionaires to follow the same example to together eradicate hunger in the world.