Elon Musk ready to donate $ 6 billion to fight world hunger

The American boss said he was ready to sell Tesla shares to fight world hunger, provided that the United Nations Food Program can allow the public to see “precisely how the money is spent”.

Elon Musk will he give up 2% of his fortune to help eradicate hunger in the world? In any case, this is the proposal made on CNN by David Beasley, director of the United Nations Food Program (WFP).

The latter called on the biggest fortunes on the planet, and in particular the two richest men in the world, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, to make a gesture, explaining that “6 billion dollars could help 42 million people who literally go die “if no one helps them.

“See precisely how the money is spent”

Raising this money “is not complicated” for the wealthy, said David Beasley. And for good reason, the sum of 6 billion dollars corresponds to 2% of the fortune of the founder of Tesla (311 billion euros).





Elon Musk responded on Twitter on Sunday, indicating that he was ready to “sell Tesla shares now.” The eccentric American boss, however, set one condition:

“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread how six billion dollars can solve the problem of hunger in the world, I would sell Tesla shares right now. But it has to be open date accounting so that the public can see precisely how the money is spent “.

Elon Musk made headlines a week ago after recording a $ 36.2 billion gain in a single day. He took advantage of the announcement of a record order by the lessor Hertz of 100,000 Tesla. What to make jump the action of the manufacturer of 12.7% and to propel the fortune of its founder to levels never reached. Since the start of the year, its wealth has grown by $ 141 billion.